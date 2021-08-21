News wrap: Top stories in Algona

(ALGONA, IA) The news in Algona never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOW

Late Start on the First Day for ACSD –The Algona Community School District will have their first day of classes Monday for students in grades 5-12, but the start of the day will be a little later than normal. Superintendent Joe Carter tells KLGA News that Damon West, the inspirational speaker that will give a message Sunday evening for the public at Bulldog Stadium, is sticking around for a bit on Monday. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

OUR KOSSUTH COUNTY: Redemske is 1140 winner for August The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office 1440 Citizen of the Month for August 2021 is Chuck Redemske of Algona. Chuck was nominated because of his “calm, confident, and professional personality” both as a nurse and as a trainer for those in the medical and first responder profession. See the Aug. 19... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Summer winds down with season's final Party in the Park The final Party In the Park event for the summer with the theme, “Summer Showcase,” was held on Wednesday, Aug. 11, on the lawn of the future Carnegie Centre for the Arts in Algona. Sponsored by the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce and co-sponsored by Algona Public Library, the August event featured entertainment by Morgan Kahler Kuecker, Emma Elsbecker, Kyle Wehrspan, Brian Kollasch and Noah Wehrspan. Read more

LATEST NEWS