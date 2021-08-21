Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Algona, IA

News wrap: Top stories in Algona

Posted by 
Algona News Alert
Algona News Alert
 7 days ago

(ALGONA, IA) The news in Algona never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Algona / algonaradio.com

Late Start on the First Day for ACSD

Late Start on the First Day for ACSD

–The Algona Community School District will have their first day of classes Monday for students in grades 5-12, but the start of the day will be a little later than normal. Superintendent Joe Carter tells KLGA News that Damon West, the inspirational speaker that will give a message Sunday evening for the public at Bulldog Stadium, is sticking around for a bit on Monday. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Kossuth County / algona.com

OUR KOSSUTH COUNTY: Redemske is 1140 winner for August

OUR KOSSUTH COUNTY: Redemske is 1140 winner for August

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office 1440 Citizen of the Month for August 2021 is Chuck Redemske of Algona. Chuck was nominated because of his “calm, confident, and professional personality” both as a nurse and as a trainer for those in the medical and first responder profession. See the Aug. 19... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Algona / algona.com

Summer winds down with season's final Party in the Park

Summer winds down with season's final Party in the Park

The final Party In the Park event for the summer with the theme, “Summer Showcase,” was held on Wednesday, Aug. 11, on the lawn of the future Carnegie Centre for the Arts in Algona. Sponsored by the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce and co-sponsored by Algona Public Library, the August event featured entertainment by Morgan Kahler Kuecker, Emma Elsbecker, Kyle Wehrspan, Brian Kollasch and Noah Wehrspan. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Algona / algona.com

AHS band finds its vibe at camp; Bishop Garrigan gears up for new year

AHS band finds its vibe at camp; Bishop Garrigan gears up for new year

ALGONA— This has been an exciting summer for Algona band students so far and it doesn’t look like the fun is ending anytime soon. The students received top-notch instruction at band camp this year and are excited for their debut performance at the first home football game on Aug. 27. Read more

Comments / 0

Algona News Alert

Algona News Alert

Algona, IA
37
Followers
234
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Algona News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Algona, IA
Algona, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy