Hannah Einbinder & ‘Hacks’ DP Adam Bricker On HBO Max Series’ Character-Driven Storytelling And More – The Process

The trailer for Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed that was released earlier this week raised concerns that The Joy of Painting icon would be exposed for having done something nefarious. That's not the case. The reason why the trailer is so mysterious is because fair-use laws forbid using The Joy of Painting footage in advertising, but not in the documentary. "While Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed does reveal some ordinary human flaws of the Joy of Painting star, Ross himself emerges largely intact as the gentle, kindhearted soul his admirers already know," says Anthony Breznican. "The troubling parts happened mostly after he was gone. The documentary....chronicles the bitter dispute that erupted between Ross’s son, friends, and business partners after Ross died from cancer at 52. Ross’s decade-plus of PBS shows had already made him a guru to countless viewers who followed his lead to become amateur artists, and the sale of pop-culture merch, as well as painting products bearing his name and distinctive likeness, continue to generate a fortune today. Also enduring since his death: legal wrangling, accusations of bad behavior and disrespect, and anger and resentment between the surviving parties. The film won’t dramatically change the way you see Bob Ross. But it might make you feel conflicted about that Bob Ross crock pot."