Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Hannah Einbinder & ‘Hacks’ DP Adam Bricker On HBO Max Series’ Character-Driven Storytelling And More – The Process

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen cinematographer Adam Bricker boarded Hacks, he found a project that embraced the character-driven storytelling he loves, and one that would challenge him in new ways. “It was one of the biggest shows that I’ve ever worked on, in terms of just the scale of the production,” he says. “With Hacks, from the get-go, it’s so filmic, and the visual storytelling is so rich, and I really wanted to carry that through to the scenes that are maybe less filmic on the page, or less obviously visually driven.”

deadline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul W. Downs
Person
Jean Smart
Person
Jen Statsky
Person
Michael Caine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Hacks#Hbo Max Series#Chef S Table
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Critically Panned Jeffrey Dean Morgan Film Rising in Netflix Charts

Sometimes some unexpected movies crack their way into Netflix's top 10, and the latest surprise is a critically-panned thriller that was released in 20202. The Postcard Killer stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a father investigating the murder of his daughter, and it is currently climbing Netflix's charts at number seven. The film also stars Famke Janssen and The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo, and is directed by Danis Tanovich.
TV & VideosPopculture

Michael C. Hall and Taylor Kitsch Drop Netflix Show, and It's Already a Hit

If you're looking for your next Netflix drama binge, look no further than The Defeated. Starring Dexter's Michael C. Hall and Friday Night Light's Taylor Kitsch, The Defeated takes place in 1946 Germany in the chaotic aftermath of World War II. Kitsch stars as Max McLaughlin, an American cop who arrives in Berlin in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force following the devastating war. The show dropped on Netflix on August 18, and it's already sitting at No. 8 on the streamer's Top 10 chart.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix's Bob Ross documentary won't affect his reputation, but there's a reason why the trailer was so mysterious

The trailer for Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed that was released earlier this week raised concerns that The Joy of Painting icon would be exposed for having done something nefarious. That's not the case. The reason why the trailer is so mysterious is because fair-use laws forbid using The Joy of Painting footage in advertising, but not in the documentary. "While Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed does reveal some ordinary human flaws of the Joy of Painting star, Ross himself emerges largely intact as the gentle, kindhearted soul his admirers already know," says Anthony Breznican. "The troubling parts happened mostly after he was gone. The documentary....chronicles the bitter dispute that erupted between Ross’s son, friends, and business partners after Ross died from cancer at 52. Ross’s decade-plus of PBS shows had already made him a guru to countless viewers who followed his lead to become amateur artists, and the sale of pop-culture merch, as well as painting products bearing his name and distinctive likeness, continue to generate a fortune today. Also enduring since his death: legal wrangling, accusations of bad behavior and disrespect, and anger and resentment between the surviving parties. The film won’t dramatically change the way you see Bob Ross. But it might make you feel conflicted about that Bob Ross crock pot."
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘FBoy Island’: Reality Series Renewed For Season 2 At HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered a second helping of FBoy Island, which has been renewed for Season 2. The series, hosted by Nikki Glaser, is produced by STXalternative and hails from Elan Gale and showrunner Sam Dean. Season 2, which will feature a new batch of Nice Guys and FBoys, will have “even more big twists in store,” HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell shared in a statement. Glaser will return as host. The first season of FBoy Island, set in the Cayman Islands, followed three women are joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there...
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Hacks’ Creators On The Real-Life Inspirations For Their Emmy-Nominated, Wickedly Funny HBO Max Comedy Series – Behind The Lens

A total of 15 Emmy nominations including for Outstanding Comedy Series would be an impressive achievement for any first-season series, but in the case of HBO Max’s Hacks it is particularly noteworthy as the show didn’t even premiere until the end of the season and was still unveiling new episodes even after the Emmys eligibility period ended May 31. It is also the first season of Emmy eligibility for the new streamer, so the big score here was very sweet indeed for it and the show, which centers on a Joan Rivers-style Vegas comedienne played by Jean Smart and her rocky relationship with a young comedy writer played by Hannah Einbinder who is hired to give her some fresh new material. It is a premise that delivers big laughs, biting wit and tense drama that has immediately caught on with critics, viewers and obviously Emmy voters.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Adventure Time’ Fionna and Cake Series Ordered at HBO Max

The “Adventure Time” universe is expanding, with HBO Max ordering a new half-hour series about Fionna and Cake. In the 10-episode series, Fionna and Cake – with the help of the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov – embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery. All the while, a powerful new antagonist determined to track them down and erase them from existence lurks in the shadows. “Adventure Time” veteran Adam Muto will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is currently titled “Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake.” Cartoon Network Studios will produce. Fionna and Cake were first introduced in...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Painting With John’: HBO Orders Second Season Of Unscripted Series Exec Produced By Adam McKay

HBO has renewed Painting With John, the unscripted series created by musician, actor, director and painter John Lurie, for a second season. Executive Vice President of Programming, Nina Rosenstein made the announcement on behalf of HBO. “There’s something so hypnotic and captivating about John’s style,” Rosenstein said in a statement. “He’s a brilliant raconteur with many more stories to tell, and we can’t get enough of them.” “My hope is to make a TV show where people see it and say, ‘I have no idea what I just saw, but I couldn’t stop watching it and it was wonderful,'” added Lurie. “I...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Hit & Run’: TV Review

If the new Netflix drama Hit & Run were a Disneyland ride, it would be the Mad Tea Party. It offers a lot of narrative spinning and whiplash, and some viewers will be happy to be dizzied by it. For a while, I was completely engaged by the show’s aggressive spinning. But after the fifth or sixth major twist, and at least as many events that seemed like they could have been the climax, I took a deep breath and pondered: “What could possibly be left in the tank for the rest of this nine-episode season?” The answer? Frustratingly little. Whatever momentum...
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Netflix Live-Action Series Sets Main Cast

Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, and Dallas Liu have all joined the series. Cormier will star as Aang, with Kiawentiio set to play Katara. Ousley will play Sokka and Liu will play Zuko. More from Variety. In addition, Netflix confirmed that Albert Kim has boarded the show to serve as...
TV SeriesCollider

‘Green Lantern’ HBO Max Series Is “Not Your Average Superhero Story,” According to Star Finn Wittrock

With several false starts in the past, Green Lantern’s history on screen has been a fraught one — but all of that might well change with HBO Max’s new series, expanding on the existence of the Lantern Corps beyond the iconic Hal Jordan. American Horror Story star Finn Wittrock teased the series in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, calling the upcoming project “not your average superhero story.”
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Venice Adds Ennio Morricone Doc; Netflix Confirms Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘Heeramandi’ Series; Oasis Doc First Trailer — Global Briefs

Venice Adds Ennio Morricone Film By Giuseppe Tornatore The Venice Film Festival is adding an Out of Competition screening of Ennio Morricone documentary Ennio by Giuseppe Tornatore (Cinema Paradiso). The film is described as a comprehensive portrait of the late great composer, who was the winner of two Oscars and responsible for more than 500 movie soundtracks, many of them classics. The story is told via a long interview between the two Italians but also with comments by artists and directors such as Bernardo Bertolucci, Giuliano Montaldo, Marco Bellocchio, Dario Argento, the Taviani brothers, Carlo Verdone, Barry Levinson, Roland Joffé, Oliver...
TV SeriesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Series Reveals Who Will Play Aang

When Netflix announced a new live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender in 2018, fans of the beloved animated series were cautiously optimistic. After all, the last time Hollywood tried to adapt the mythical coming-of-age tale it didn't go so well. But with the streamer's commitment to telling Aang's story with a "culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast," most of the concerns have been quelled.
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘Chapelwaite’: A Stephen King Short Story Is Stretched To Death In This Tedious Limited Series [Review]

The fan base for Stephen King has been well fed, but ultimately dissatisfied of late with misfires on Paramount+ (“The Stand”) and Apple TV+ (“Lisey’s Story”). Looking for an adaptation that might provide the same chills and thrills that King’s written word does so effectively might lead fans to Epix’s “Chapelwaite,” based on King’s short story prequel to “Salem’s Lot” titled “Jerusalem’s Lot” (included in his first short story collection “Night Shift”), but the streak will not be broken. Once again, King’s world-building and creative plotting sag in filmed form with yet another mini-series that seems to have no idea how long it should be. The people of Preacher’s Corners speak of a plague, but the real sickness in television lately has been multi-episode stories that can’t support their thin narratives, stretched to meet an episode count instead of richly filling each hour. The questionable effort to extend a short story to 10 episodes backfires here, turning this narrative into a slog, a journey that’s hampered even further by ineffective performances from two tragically miscast leads.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

Netflix Embarks on Its Largest Reality Casting Call in the Streamer’s History

Netflix is on the hunt for undiscovered talent, announcing the launch of the streaming service’s largest reality casting call to date. Those interested in participating in the casting call can visit NetflixReality.com for more details on how to submit audition videos. Among the series looking for participants are Nailed It!,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy