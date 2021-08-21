Cancel
Week 1 stats: Vols' commit Marquarius White

By Dan Harralson
 7 days ago
2022 prospect Marquarius White committed to Tennessee on July 8.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to White on Feb. 22 after Josh Heupel was hired as the Vols’ head coach Jan. 27.

The 5-foot-10, 155-pound wide receiver is from Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Alabama.

Clay-Chalkville kicked off its 2021 season Friday against Shades Valley High School. Clay-Chalkville defeated Shades Valley, 40-0.

White recorded three receptions for 33 yards and one touchdown. He returned one kick for 34 yards.

Clay-Chalkville will return to action on Aug. 27 against Hueytown High School.

The football early signing period takes place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

