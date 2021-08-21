Rome Woman Killed in Three Vehicle Accident on Ga 140

The Floyd County coroner’s office has confirmed that 39 year-old Brandy Stansell of Rome was killed in a three vehicle accident on GA 140 Friday night. According to Georgia State Partol Lt. Mark Riley, Stansell was eastbound on Highway 140 waiting to turn left onto Floyd Springs Road when she was struck from behind by a 2007 Hummer H3 and pushed into oncoming traffic. Reports added that Stansell was then struck by a Ram 2500 on the passenger side door.