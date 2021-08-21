Trending news headlines in Ironwood
Ricky Roy Wainio
DULTUH, Minn. - Ricky Roy Wainio, 67, of Wakefield, Michigan, passed away peacefully after one incredible fight with cancer on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota, with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 11, 1954, in Ironwood, Michigan, the son... Read more
Gov. Whitmer visits Ironwood
IRONWOOD - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist were in Ironwood Tuesday to kick off their U.P. Jobs Tour across the Upper Peninsula. The governor's delegation visited with owners of Jacquart Fabric Products and Cold Iron Brewing and toured the facilities. She said the pandemic prevented a 2020 visit, along with many aspects of her normal routine. Read more
Olive A. Crane, nee Mildren
Olive A. Crane, nee Mildren of West Bend, died on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at her home at New Perspectives at the age of 98 years. She was born on November 1, 1922 in Ironwood, MI to the late William and Nellie (nee Ryan) Mildren. As a young adult, she... Read more
