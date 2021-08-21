Cancel
Ironwood, MI

Trending news headlines in Ironwood

Ironwood Times
Ironwood Times
 7 days ago

(IRONWOOD, MI) Here are today's top stories from the Ironwood area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby. For more stories from the Ironwood area, click here.

Wakefield / yourdailyglobe.com

Ricky Roy Wainio

Ricky Roy Wainio

DULTUH, Minn. - Ricky Roy Wainio, 67, of Wakefield, Michigan, passed away peacefully after one incredible fight with cancer on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota, with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 11, 1954, in Ironwood, Michigan, the son...

Ironwood / yourdailyglobe.com

Gov. Whitmer visits Ironwood

Gov. Whitmer visits Ironwood

IRONWOOD - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist were in Ironwood Tuesday to kick off their U.P. Jobs Tour across the Upper Peninsula. The governor's delegation visited with owners of Jacquart Fabric Products and Cold Iron Brewing and toured the facilities. She said the pandemic prevented a 2020 visit, along with many aspects of her normal routine.

Ironwood / wdio.com

Whitmer visits Ironwood on UP jobs tour

Whitmer visits Ironwood on UP jobs tour

Several Ironwood businesses had a chance to show the governor how they're creating jobs. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in the city on Tuesday, the first day of her Upper Peninsula Jobs Tour. Her stops included Stormy Kromer, Jacquart Fabrics, and Cold Iron Brewing. "I am always excited to get an...

West Bend / apg-wi.com

Olive A. Crane, nee Mildren

Olive A. Crane, nee Mildren

Olive A. Crane, nee Mildren of West Bend, died on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at her home at New Perspectives at the age of 98 years. She was born on November 1, 1922 in Ironwood, MI to the late William and Nellie (nee Ryan) Mildren. As a young adult, she...

Ironwood Times

Ironwood Times

Ironwood, MI
With Ironwood Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

