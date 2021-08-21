Trending local news in Sidney

Cancel
Sidney, MT

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(SIDNEY, MT) The news in Sidney never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Minot / sidneyherald.com

Carrie Lynn Breitling-Welnel, 50

Carrie Lynn Breitling-Welnel, 50

Carrie Lynn Breitling-Welnel, 50, of Minot, North Dakota passed away on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 in Minot. Carrie, the daughter of William and Ada (Brunelle) Breitling, was born on April 1, 1971 in Wolf Point, Montana. She was raised in Sidney, Montana where she built many memories and lifelong friends. Read more

Sidney / sidneyherald.com

Beckman provides brief updates for school year

Beckman provides brief updates for school year

The executive director of the Montana High School Association, Mark Beckman, put out his director’s report for August, and there are a few things of interest there to know about. Here is a look at the things Beckman talked about that relate to high school sports starting up. COVID-19In his... Read more

Sidney / sidneyherald.com

Update from the sports desk: Things to know

Update from the sports desk: Things to know

Fall sports are getting going with practices and, for Sidney High School golf, the first contests of the season, and as such, I want to give everyone an update on how to follow along with sports this school year. There isn’t much of anything that is going to change, but... Read more

Sidney / sidneyherald.com

Sidney cross country gearing up for season

Sidney cross country gearing up for season

The Sidney High School cross country team is getting ready for the fall season, and with less than a week now before the season opener, the Eagles are looking to have a great season. Head coach Justin Collins said he is excited about the roster on the cross country team,... Read more

With Sidney Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

