Coach gets 2 life sentences for sexually assaulting teens in Montgomery County

A jury sentenced a kid's softball coach accused of sexually abusing children for 20 years in Montgomery County to two consecutive life sentences Thursday, according to officials.

Juan Corona, known to kids as "Coach Manny," had been coaching softball for more than 25 years, according to authorities. He would coach and also give private lessons at the South Montgomery County Softball League located off Pruitt Road.

Allegations of sex assault of a child first came out in 2018 when a 14-year-old player on a girls' private softball club came forward accusing her coach, Corona, of being sexually inappropriate with her on several occasions. That's when other victims then stepped forward.

The jury's decision on Corona's sentencing is the maximum sentence he faced for six counts of sexual abuse of a child.

Investigators said he sexually abused at least four victims over a span of two decades.

Corona's home in The Woodlands was searched, and investigators said they found photos and video to back up the victims' stories, including video of one sexual assault.

Montgomery County Constable Office Pct. 3 has announced new charges against a softball coach