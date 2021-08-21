Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bonners Ferry, ID

What's up: Top news in Bonners Ferry

Posted by 
Bonners Ferry News Watch
Bonners Ferry News Watch
 7 days ago

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Bonners Ferry.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bonners Ferry area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Bonners Ferry / bonnersferryherald.com

Residents suspend efforts to recall library board

Residents suspend efforts to recall library board

BONNERS FERRY — We are suspending the effort to recall the library board and would like to thank those who helped in the petition process and those 500+ who, in a matter of a few weeks, signed the Library Board Recall petition. Our communitywide supported recall was an effort of... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Boundary County / bonnersferryherald.com

This week in history - August 19, 2021

This week in history - August 19, 2021

C. D. Rowe and family plan to leave the last of this month for Milton, Oregon, where they will make their future home. Mr. Rowe has purchased the plant and goodwill of the Milton Eagle, a weekly newspaper. Mr. Rowe has been with the Herald for six years as associate editor. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Bonners Ferry / bonnersferryherald.com

From the archives - August 19, 2021

From the archives - August 19, 2021

The Kootenai River flooded the valley in 1948. At that time, it was recorded as the highest river level on record. Most of the diking along the river collapsed, causing major damage to businesses, homes and farmland. This is a receipt for 1,069 empty sacks purchased by the commissioners of... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Bonner County / bonnercountydailybee.com

North Idaho Now podcast Episode 58: Headlines from 8/18 thru 8/20

North Idaho Now podcast Episode 58: Headlines from 8/18 thru 8/20

Hecla Mining Company and Mad Bomber Brewing Company. In this episode of the North Idaho Now Podcast, Chanse Watson and Madison Hardy go over the latest news coming out of the Coeur'd Alene/Post Falls Press, the Bonner County Daily Bee, the Bonners Ferry Herald, and the Shoshone News-Press from August 18-20. Read more

Comments / 0

Bonners Ferry News Watch

Bonners Ferry News Watch

Bonners Ferry, ID
43
Followers
229
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bonners Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Government
City
Bonners Ferry, ID
Bonners Ferry, ID
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy