Top Bad Axe news stories

Bad Axe soccer team gets chance to shine under the lights
BAD AXE – There’s just something about Friday night lights. As the evening transitions into night, the lights shine bright, highlighting the team on the field. Over the span of two days last week, the Bad Axe soccer team transformed Claude Marsh Field into a soccer pitch, including playing a pair of scrimmages under the lights on Friday night. Read more
Well-rounded Whipple continues soccer career at Alma College
BAD AXE – Kai Whipple ended his soccer career at Bad Axe as an outside offensive threat. His journey helped him become a well-rounded player. The hard work paid off and got him on the radar of several colleges. Last week, he officially signed his letter of intent to continue... Read more
JEANETTE G. ZIEL
Jeanette G. Ziel, age 78, of Port Austin, died Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Meadow Lanes in Bad Axe, Michigan. Jeanette was born March 27, 1943, the daughter of late Ferdinand and Erna (Rink) Finkel. She and Henry Ziel, Jr., were married in 1963 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in... Read more
ALICE L. LAWHORN
Alice L. Lawhorn, age 86, of Bad Axe, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Huron County Medical Care Facility in Bad Axe. December 29, 1933 in Nashville, Ill., daughter of the late Jacob and Clara (McMillan) Winfree. Alice was a Bad Axe resident for over 50 years... Read more
