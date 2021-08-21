Top Bad Axe news stories

Cancel
Bad Axe, MI

Bad Axe News Watch
Bad Axe News Watch
 7 days ago

(BAD AXE, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Bad Axe.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bad Axe area, click here.

Bad Axe

Bad Axe soccer team gets chance to shine under the lights

BAD AXE – There’s just something about Friday night lights. As the evening transitions into night, the lights shine bright, highlighting the team on the field. Over the span of two days last week, the Bad Axe soccer team transformed Claude Marsh Field into a soccer pitch, including playing a pair of scrimmages under the lights on Friday night. Read more

Bad Axe

Well-rounded Whipple continues soccer career at Alma College

BAD AXE – Kai Whipple ended his soccer career at Bad Axe as an outside offensive threat. His journey helped him become a well-rounded player. The hard work paid off and got him on the radar of several colleges. Last week, he officially signed his letter of intent to continue... Read more

Port Austin

JEANETTE G. ZIEL

Jeanette G. Ziel, age 78, of Port Austin, died Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Meadow Lanes in Bad Axe, Michigan. Jeanette was born March 27, 1943, the daughter of late Ferdinand and Erna (Rink) Finkel. She and Henry Ziel, Jr., were married in 1963 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in... Read more

Bad Axe

ALICE L. LAWHORN

Alice L. Lawhorn, age 86, of Bad Axe, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Huron County Medical Care Facility in Bad Axe. December 29, 1933 in Nashville, Ill., daughter of the late Jacob and Clara (McMillan) Winfree. Alice was a Bad Axe resident for over 50 years... Read more

Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe, MI
With Bad Axe News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Posted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Posted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

