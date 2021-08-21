Cancel
Buffalo, WY

What's up: Leading stories in Buffalo

Buffalo Voice
 7 days ago

(BUFFALO, WY) The news in Buffalo never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Shepherding in the next generation

Everyone has their own reason for showing up in the Buffalo High School FFA barn. Some want to learn about larger livestock. Others want to make friends at a new school. Each of this year’s FFA shepherds — Aniya Tegenu, Lauren Bergstresser, Hailee Vahoski and sisters Laurel and Heather Rozema — joined the program with a goal — to raise a market lamb to show and sell at the county fair. By the end of fair week, however, the unforeseen skills and experiences gained over months of shepherding far outweighed original expectations of this year’s participants. Read more

WGFD: Anglers requested to temporarily stop fishing Muddy Guard

Anglers should temporarily avoid fishing Johnson County’s Muddy Guard Reservoir #1 because of soaring water temperatures and extremely low water levels, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) said Tuesday. The reservoir is located approximately 16 miles southwest of Buffalo and is one of the top fisheries in the Sheridan... Read more

County Approves Culp Minor Subdivision Final Plat

A minor subdivision final plat has been approved by the Johnson County Commission, after being presented to them by County Planner Jim Waller. Waller explained the reason for the application, saying the property, located just south of Buffalo, is one of the large parcels the Elsom Family made for their children. Read more

Longmire Organizers Update Council, Seek Permissions

Jennifer McCormick, with the Longmire Foundation who is organizing this year’s Longmire Days events, spoke with the Buffalo City Council at their meeting this week to update them on the lates news on the celebration, and to ask for some road closures associated with the events. McCormick said the foundation... Read more

New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

