What's up: Leading stories in Buffalo

TOP VIEWED

Shepherding in the next generation Everyone has their own reason for showing up in the Buffalo High School FFA barn. Some want to learn about larger livestock. Others want to make friends at a new school. Each of this year’s FFA shepherds — Aniya Tegenu, Lauren Bergstresser, Hailee Vahoski and sisters Laurel and Heather Rozema — joined the program with a goal — to raise a market lamb to show and sell at the county fair. By the end of fair week, however, the unforeseen skills and experiences gained over months of shepherding far outweighed original expectations of this year’s participants. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

WGFD: Anglers requested to temporarily stop fishing Muddy Guard Anglers should temporarily avoid fishing Johnson County’s Muddy Guard Reservoir #1 because of soaring water temperatures and extremely low water levels, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) said Tuesday. The reservoir is located approximately 16 miles southwest of Buffalo and is one of the top fisheries in the Sheridan... Read more

LATEST NEWS

County Approves Culp Minor Subdivision Final Plat A minor subdivision final plat has been approved by the Johnson County Commission, after being presented to them by County Planner Jim Waller. Waller explained the reason for the application, saying the property, located just south of Buffalo, is one of the large parcels the Elsom Family made for their children. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE