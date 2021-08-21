Alpine news wrap: What’s trending
Mary Eva “Joyce” Wright
Body Mary Eva “Joyce” Wright passed away on July 14, 2021, following a lengthy illness. Born Dec. 4, 1936, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Irby Hearn Wright. Joyce and Irby retired to Alpine, Texas, where they enjoyed expansive views of the Far West Texas mountains they loved. She was an avid reader, a frequent writer of letters-to-the-editor on a variety of subjects, an animal lover, and a fan of projects like Marfa Public Radio. When she wasn’t writing or designing and building her dream home, she was sewing, canning, making candles and soap, or tending to her flowers. Joyce is survived by son, Luke Troxel Wright; daughters Ann Kennedy, Audrey Spolarich, Angela Wright, Allison White, and April Beck; 10 grandchildren; four nieces and a nephew; and many other relatives and dear friends. Read more
Motorhomes of Texas 2003 Western RV Alpine C2614
https://www.motorhomesoftexas.com/Pre-owned-Inventory-2003-Western-RV-Motorhome-Alpine-40-MDTS-Alpine-Coach-10850544?ref=list When it comes to drivability, this 40' Alpine Coach will exceed your expectations with its own Peak Custom Chassis. Their philosophy was simple: Build a coach with handling characteristics reminiscent of a European touring sedan. From the oversized tires that deliver supreme traction and braking to the powerful 8.9 liters ISL ElectronicCummins®diesel engine, every detail was examined to make this Alpine coach the finest and safest Premium Coach in its class. Condition Pre-owned Stock Number C2614 Year 2003 Make Western RV Model Alpine 40 MDTS Vehicle Type Motorhome Category Class A Diesel Brand Alpine Coach VIN 18XF4EM2731174655 Odometer 30786 mi Engine Cummins ISL 400 HP Transmission Allison MH 3000 6 Spd. Generatorhours 1742 Chassis Peak Engine Displacement 8.9 L Alternator Info 160 Horsepower 400 HP Fuel Type Diesel Length 40 ft Hitch Weight 10,000 GVWR 31,000 Exterior Width 8 ft 6 in Exterior Height 11 ft 9 in Interior Color Tan/Green Interior Height 6 ft 7 in Front Tires 295/80R 22.5 Rear Tires 11R 22.5 Number of Axles 2 Rear Axle Weight 19,000 Front Axle Weight 12,000 Wheelbase 23 ft 2 in No. of Leveling Jacks 4 Fresh Water Capacity 100 gal Gray Water Capacity 100 gal Black Water Capacity 78 gal Water Heater Capacity 10 gal Propane Capacity 42 Gals. Slideouts 3 Air Conditioners 2 Air Conditioning BTU 13,500 @ Furnace BTU 42M L.P. Generators Onan 7.5 KW Diesel Self-Contained Yes Fuel Capacity 97 gal Floorplans Queen Bed Read more
PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Alpine Bucks
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - The Alpine Fightin’ Bucks always seem to be in the hunt for a district championship, and this season should be no exception. Quarterback Jayden Canaba is Alpine’s only returning starter on offense, new teammates are ready to help him make a playoff push. Watch the video... Read more
