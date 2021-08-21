Alpine news wrap: What’s trending

Mary Eva “Joyce” Wright

Mary Eva "Joyce" Wright passed away on July 14, 2021, following a lengthy illness. Born Dec. 4, 1936, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Irby Hearn Wright. Joyce and Irby retired to Alpine, Texas, where they enjoyed expansive views of the Far West Texas mountains they loved. She was an avid reader, a frequent writer of letters-to-the-editor on a variety of subjects, an animal lover, and a fan of projects like Marfa Public Radio. When she wasn't writing or designing and building her dream home, she was sewing, canning, making candles and soap, or tending to her flowers. Joyce is survived by son, Luke Troxel Wright; daughters Ann Kennedy, Audrey Spolarich, Angela Wright, Allison White, and April Beck; 10 grandchildren; four nieces and a nephew; and many other relatives and dear friends.