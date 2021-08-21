What's up: Top news in Ruidoso
Home For Sale: 107/109 Torreon Loop, Ruidoso, NM 88345 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://107109TorreonLoop.C21.com 107/109 Torreon Loop Ruidoso, NM 88345 MLS 127095 Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 Building Area: 2140 Sq. Ft. Great Mountain Home in Country Club Estates 9great access). Beautifully and Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 3 bath. Soaring ceilings - Granite Counter tops, stainless steel appliances, Great Fireplace, All City Utilities, AC Super Full-Time, Vacation or VRBO, most Decor stays. Contact Office: Aspen Real Estate Read more
Special Effort remains elite as only quarter horse to win the Triple Crown for 2-year-olds
As grueling as it is to win a Triple Crown in thoroughbred racing over the course of early May and June, trying to win a Triple Crown in quarter horse racing is even tougher. That's what makes what Special Effort accomplished in 1981 such a unique feat. Special Effort remains the only horse to win the Triple Crown for the 2-year-old's and this year marks the 40th anniversary of his accomplishment. Read more
2021 Ruidoso Barn Interview - Empressum
2021 Ruidoso Downs Barn Interviews Read more
Local leaders react to New Mexico Gov. mask and vaccine mandates
On Tuesday New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham reinstated indoor mask requirements and implemented stricter vaccine mandates for some workers – local leaders gave their opinions regarding the latest public health order. The New Mexico Department of Health lists Lincoln County as a high transmission county, reporting 188 Covid-19 cases... Read more
I cannot call it covid, a flu yes but covid no, if any one can prove covid 19 Exist there is a million dollar reward, it has to be isolated and purified. So, what that means is the world is being lied to and everyone has been brainwashed, yes there is a flu and if you get really sick and go to hospital they will give you Fauci, protocals that will kill the majority of people, they have to keep up those numbers. OK, so if you want to continue believing the lies you are told when you do get sick remember what I have said. Good luck, glad I am awake to the lies being told by the Government, CDC and Media.
Businesses requiring vaccination proof are looking for my personal information, so no you will not get it
