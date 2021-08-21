What's up: Top news in Ruidoso

Special Effort remains elite as only quarter horse to win the Triple Crown for 2-year-olds

As grueling as it is to win a Triple Crown in thoroughbred racing over the course of early May and June, trying to win a Triple Crown in quarter horse racing is even tougher. That's what makes what Special Effort accomplished in 1981 such a unique feat. Special Effort remains the only horse to win the Triple Crown for the 2-year-old's and this year marks the 40th anniversary of his accomplishment. Read more