Litchfield news digest: Top stories today

Kenneth "Ken" Striplin

Kenneth "Ken" Striplin, 68 of Carlinville, passed away with his loving family surrounding him, Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at his residence in Carlinville, IL. Ken was born September 26, 1952, in Litchfield, IL, a son of Charles and Lenora (Pickett) Striplin. His first marriage to (Mary Kelso) ended with her passing away. He later married Julie (Otken) in 2013. Ken had worked in construction for Zimmerman Grain Bins and Morton Buildings in Litchfield. In Carlinville he was employed at Prairie Farms Dairy and Macoupin County FS. Most recently was a truck driver for Huyear Farms. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. The things he enjoyed the most was his family and friends. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, daughter; Kem Alee Striplin and brother, Charles Striplin. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 1:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, IL. Memorial Services will be conducted at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be in Cedar Ridge Cemetery, Litchfield at a later date. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Julie Striplin of Carlinville, IL, step-children; Natasha Scott of Mississippi, Cody STewart of Springfield, IL, Davy Jones of Carlinville, IL and Carl Jones, 7 grandchildren, brother, Richard (Nancy) Striplin of Springfield, IL, sister, Bonnie (Keith) Horn of Lake Kaho, IL, sister, Rhoda (Alfred) Vaniter of Gillespie, IL, sister, Linda Large of Gillespie, IL, several nieces and nephews, daughter, Kem Alee Striplin, brother, Gerald Striplin. Memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer CenterSt. Louis, MO. Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements. Read more