Litchfield news digest: Top stories today
(LITCHFIELD, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Litchfield.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Adrian Edwin Stallman, 79, Litchfield, Ill.
Adrian Edwin Stallman, 79, of Litchfield, passed away on Mon., Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:58 a.m. in Hillsboro Area Hospital in Hillsboro. He was born on Feb. 4, 1942, in Ferdinand, IN, a son of Edwin and Hermina (Wilmes) Stallman. After graduating from St. Ferdinand High School, Adrian worked as a printer at Abbey Press in St. Meinrad, IN for several years. Adrian married the former Sondra Lynn Hutchison on March 3, 1978 in Huntingburg, IN. She survives. Read more
Kenneth "Ken" Striplin
Kenneth "Ken" Striplin, 68 of Carlinville, passed away with his loving family surrounding him, Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at his residence in Carlinville, IL. Ken was born September 26, 1952, in Litchfield, IL, a son of Charles and Lenora (Pickett) Striplin. His first marriage to (Mary Kelso) ended with her passing away. He later married Julie (Otken) in 2013. Ken had worked in construction for Zimmerman Grain Bins and Morton Buildings in Litchfield. In Carlinville he was employed at Prairie Farms Dairy and Macoupin County FS. Most recently was a truck driver for Huyear Farms. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. The things he enjoyed the most was his family and friends. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, daughter; Kem Alee Striplin and brother, Charles Striplin. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 1:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, IL. Memorial Services will be conducted at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be in Cedar Ridge Cemetery, Litchfield at a later date. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Julie Striplin of Carlinville, IL, step-children; Natasha Scott of Mississippi, Cody STewart of Springfield, IL, Davy Jones of Carlinville, IL and Carl Jones, 7 grandchildren, brother, Richard (Nancy) Striplin of Springfield, IL, sister, Bonnie (Keith) Horn of Lake Kaho, IL, sister, Rhoda (Alfred) Vaniter of Gillespie, IL, sister, Linda Large of Gillespie, IL, several nieces and nephews, daughter, Kem Alee Striplin, brother, Gerald Striplin. Memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer CenterSt. Louis, MO. Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements. Read more
Ellen Jackson
Ellen Jackson, 86, of Litchfield, Illinois, formerly of Fillmore, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, IL. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, August 23, 2021, at Fillmore Baptist Church, Fillmore, IL, with Rev. Michael Plummer, officiating. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Fillmore, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Monday, August 23, 2021, 2 hours prior to the service at the church. Memorials: Fillmore Baptist Church, Fillmore, IL. Miller Funeral Home, Fillmore, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net. Read more
Ellen Jackson, 86, of Litchfield
Ellen Jackson, 86, of Litchfield, formerly of Fillmore, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 23, 2021, at Fillmore Baptist Church, Fillmore, with Rev. Michael Plummer, officiating. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Fillmore. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, two hours prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Fillmore Baptist Church. Miller Funeral Home, Fillmore, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net. Read more
Comments / 0