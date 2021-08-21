Trending local news in Montevideo
Montevideo Girls Volleyball Schedule (2021)
The 2021 season for lady Thunderhawks will begin in a week, with a home opener against Redwood Valley. Find the full schedule below. Read more
Jean Rekow
Jean Carol Rekow, age 90, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on May 8th, four months after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. A celebration of Jean’s life will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at First Congregational Church in Montevideo. Arrangements are with Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home of Montevideo. Read more
Tri-State Late Model Series
The Tri-State Late Model Series invades Fiesta City Speedway in Montevideo, Minnesota for $1500 to win. All DRC replay videos for $109.99 a year. NEW replay video is uploaded in full HD. LIVE broadcasts not included. Cancel anytime. LIVE broadcasts NOT included. SUBSCRIBE. $109.99. Yearly. FHD. Monthly. All DRC replay... Read more
Appeals court affirms Chippewa County drug conviction, rejects argument that informant was unreliable
Luis Enrique Leal, 27, argued that there was not sufficient evidence of probable cause for the Chippewa County District Court to issue the search warrant that led to his arrest. Officers with the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force executed the search warrant Jan. 9, 2020, at his home in Montevideo. Court documents say officers seized 23 grams of cocaine, 25.6 grams of marijuana, 400.5 grams of heroin, about $1,300 in cash, torn money-gram receipts and a notebook with a ledger. Read more
