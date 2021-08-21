Trending local news in Montevideo

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) The news in Montevideo never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Montevideo Girls Volleyball Schedule (2021) The 2021 season for lady Thunderhawks will begin in a week, with a home opener against Redwood Valley. Find the full schedule below. Read more

Jean Rekow Jean Carol Rekow, age 90, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on May 8th, four months after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. A celebration of Jean’s life will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at First Congregational Church in Montevideo. Arrangements are with Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home of Montevideo. Read more

Tri-State Late Model Series The Tri-State Late Model Series invades Fiesta City Speedway in Montevideo, Minnesota for $1500 to win. All DRC replay videos for $109.99 a year. NEW replay video is uploaded in full HD. LIVE broadcasts not included. Cancel anytime. LIVE broadcasts NOT included. SUBSCRIBE. $109.99. Yearly. FHD. Monthly. All DRC replay... Read more

