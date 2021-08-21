Cancel
Monahans, TX

Trending news headlines in Monahans

Monahans News Beat
(MONAHANS, TX) The news in Monahans never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Monahans area, click here.

Monahans / cbs7.com

Ward Memorial Hospital holds drive-thru for COVID-19 testing

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - Ward Memorial Hospital in Monahans held a free drive-thru for COVID-19 testing on Tuesday. The hospital says it felt it was important to hold a drive-thru with the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise. “To try to keep the cases down around the area please... Read more

Odessa / texas-wrongful-death-lawyer.net

Monahans Man Injured in 18-wheeler Accident on I-20 in Odessa, TX

Odessa, TX -- July 28, 2021 a Monahans man was injured following an accident where his vehicle and an 18-wheeler collided along I-20. Investigators responded to the scene of the crash at around 1:15 p.m. It happened in the area of I-20 and FM 1882. According to reports, a 66-year-old... Read more

Monahans / yourbasin.com

ABC Big 2-A-Days: Monahans Loboes

MONAHANS, Texas (Nexstar) – The Monahans Lobos struggled to a 4-7 overall record in 2020, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. After starting 0-3 in non-district play, the Loboes won three of their next four games and snuck into the playoffs. Looking back on it, they can’t help but find the positives. Read more

Monahans News Beat

Monahans, TX
ABOUT

With Monahans News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

