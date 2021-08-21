News wrap: Top stories in Worland
Esther Lorraine Alvarado-Sweeney
Esther Lorraine Alvarado-Sweeney passed away on August 11, 2021. Esther was born at 209 Robertson Avenue, Worland, on February 17, 1959, to Lawrence Alfred Alvarado, Sr., and Margaret Gonzales Alvarado. She was a first-grade student at South Side School, where she had Jeri Kyner in her first year of teaching.... Read more
Todd Eugene White
Todd Eugene White, 76, died August 14, 2021 at Washakie Memorial Hospital of natural causes. He was born September 23, 1944 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, the son of James Harold and Fern Edna (Wilt) White. He had an older sister, Janet Joan. He attended schools in Laramie, graduating in 1962. He played football and basketball in high school for the Laramie Plainsmen. Read more
Robert Lee Taylor
Robert L. Taylor, age 83, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2021 in Billings, Montana with his wife and daughters by his side. Bob was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 3, 1937 and joined two sisters Helen and Lula Mae. The family moved from Utah to Lacrosse, Wisconsin where Lulu met and married an Army man Clarence Coons. From this marriage in 1940, another sister, Patti Ann was born. In 1944 the family moved back to Lulu's hometown, Worland. Bob attended Worland schools through his junior year and in July of 1955, he joined the US Marine Corps where he served for four years. While in the Marines, he also completed his high school education by getting a GED from Coleville High School, Coleville, California. After his discharge, he again returned to Worland to be with his mother and went to work for Coors Distributing, BJ Service, and Crown Cork & Seal until he found his true passion in the Worland Fire Service in May 1969. After going through the ranks of the fire department, he became Fire Chief in 1977, and in February 1978, he became the first paid District Fire Chief. Chief Taylor was instrumental in hiring the first female fire fighter, a new fire station, public education in the schools, and becoming the first volunteer fire department in a five-state region to obtain an ISO 3 rating. He also served on numerous committees within the state and national fire service. Read more
Warrior Football Preview
The 2021-2022 Worland Warrior Football team will begin this season without All-State Quarterback Rudy Sanford for the first time in three years. Head Warrior Football Coach Patrick Sweeney believes incoming Junior Kade Weber is ready. “We got Kade Weber, he’s an extremely special kid.” Sweeney added. “He loves everything about football.” Read more
