Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worland, WY

News wrap: Top stories in Worland

Posted by 
Worland News Alert
Worland News Alert
 7 days ago

(WORLAND, WY) Here are today’s top stories from the Worland area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Worland area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Worland / wyodaily.com

Esther Lorraine Alvarado-Sweeney

Esther Lorraine Alvarado-Sweeney

Esther Lorraine Alvarado-Sweeney passed away on August 11, 2021. Esther was born at 209 Robertson Avenue, Worland, on February 17, 1959, to Lawrence Alfred Alvarado, Sr., and Margaret Gonzales Alvarado. She was a first-grade student at South Side School, where she had Jeri Kyner in her first year of teaching.... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Worland / wyodaily.com

Todd Eugene White

Todd Eugene White

Todd Eugene White, 76, died August 14, 2021 at Washakie Memorial Hospital of natural causes. He was born September 23, 1944 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, the son of James Harold and Fern Edna (Wilt) White. He had an older sister, Janet Joan. He attended schools in Laramie, graduating in 1962. He played football and basketball in high school for the Laramie Plainsmen. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Worland / wyodaily.com

Robert Lee Taylor

Robert Lee Taylor

Robert L. Taylor, age 83, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2021 in Billings, Montana with his wife and daughters by his side. Bob was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 3, 1937 and joined two sisters Helen and Lula Mae. The family moved from Utah to Lacrosse, Wisconsin where Lulu met and married an Army man Clarence Coons. From this marriage in 1940, another sister, Patti Ann was born. In 1944 the family moved back to Lulu's hometown, Worland. Bob attended Worland schools through his junior year and in July of 1955, he joined the US Marine Corps where he served for four years. While in the Marines, he also completed his high school education by getting a GED from Coleville High School, Coleville, California. After his discharge, he again returned to Worland to be with his mother and went to work for Coors Distributing, BJ Service, and Crown Cork & Seal until he found his true passion in the Worland Fire Service in May 1969. After going through the ranks of the fire department, he became Fire Chief in 1977, and in February 1978, he became the first paid District Fire Chief. Chief Taylor was instrumental in hiring the first female fire fighter, a new fire station, public education in the schools, and becoming the first volunteer fire department in a five-state region to obtain an ISO 3 rating. He also served on numerous committees within the state and national fire service. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Worland / mybighornbasin.com

Warrior Football Preview

Warrior Football Preview

The 2021-2022 Worland Warrior Football team will begin this season without All-State Quarterback Rudy Sanford for the first time in three years. Head Warrior Football Coach Patrick Sweeney believes incoming Junior Kade Weber is ready. “We got Kade Weber, he’s an extremely special kid.” Sweeney added. “He loves everything about football.” Read more

Comments / 0

Worland News Alert

Worland News Alert

Worland, WY
24
Followers
212
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Worland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Worland, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Worland, WY
Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy