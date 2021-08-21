News wrap: Top stories in Worland

Robert Lee Taylor

Robert L. Taylor, age 83, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2021 in Billings, Montana with his wife and daughters by his side. Bob was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 3, 1937 and joined two sisters Helen and Lula Mae. The family moved from Utah to Lacrosse, Wisconsin where Lulu met and married an Army man Clarence Coons. From this marriage in 1940, another sister, Patti Ann was born. In 1944 the family moved back to Lulu's hometown, Worland. Bob attended Worland schools through his junior year and in July of 1955, he joined the US Marine Corps where he served for four years. While in the Marines, he also completed his high school education by getting a GED from Coleville High School, Coleville, California. After his discharge, he again returned to Worland to be with his mother and went to work for Coors Distributing, BJ Service, and Crown Cork & Seal until he found his true passion in the Worland Fire Service in May 1969. After going through the ranks of the fire department, he became Fire Chief in 1977, and in February 1978, he became the first paid District Fire Chief. Chief Taylor was instrumental in hiring the first female fire fighter, a new fire station, public education in the schools, and becoming the first volunteer fire department in a five-state region to obtain an ISO 3 rating. He also served on numerous committees within the state and national fire service.