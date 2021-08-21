News wrap: Top stories in Bailey
River Fishing for Trout out your back door in Bailey Colorado
4817 County Road 64 Bailey Colorado. Live from the River behind the house. Fishing from your back door. River Fishing for Trout in Bailey Colorado Live the Colorado Dream in the Heart of Bailey in this spectacular raised ranch style floor plan house nestled alongside the babbling Roark Creek. Imagine stepping out your back door and throwing your fishing line right into the water! The expansive vaulted ceilings wrapped in tongue and groove pine extend throughout the main level. Light fills the home through generous windows and numerous skylights (several open to draw in those cool mountain breezes). The well-designed kitchen is filled with recently updated stainless appliances, granite counters and convenient pantry; and has open access to the rest to the house. The home is perfect for multiple work from home spaces and scenarios with high-speed internet access. In addition, those seeking a multi-generational living situation (mother-in-law suite, etc.) will find this home a perfect solution. Convenient paved road access gives peace of mind year-round. The oversized 2.5 car garage tucks away beneath the home for convenient loading/unloading in all weather conditions. You'll find a cozy fireplace, dual closets and 5-piece bath (including a jetted tub and enormous dual head shower) as part of the primary suite. This home offers city-home amenities such as natural gas, public water and sewer. Yet there's a 20' well in the backyard (not in use now) for irrigation. The nearly finished basement features "roughed-in" plumbing for another bathroom. Newer dual furnaces work alongside the fireplaces and pellet stove to keep you affordably toasty all winter. (The 14” of 3M insulation in the attic adds to energy efficiencies). Enjoy your very own raspberry grove alongside the drive! Just off U.S. Hwy 285, super convenient: a short stroll to local restaurants, convenience store and hardware/lumber. Easy access to world class fishing, hiking, rafting, biking in the summer and skiing/boarding in the winter yet just 30 minutes or so to C-470 and all that Denver has to offer. Read more
Exploring 285 - Native Vibrations
This week on Exploring 285 we visited Native Vibrations Colorado Crystals & Gifts in Bailey, Colorado . They are an eclectic gift and rock shop offering locally mined stones and gems, handmade jewelry, unique gifts, home decor, clothing, bags, CBD products and more! Check out this hidden gem (see what I did there) and go visit them next time you are in downtown Bailey ! Boyd, the owner, is very knowledgeable if you want to talk about rocks too 🙂 Things to do in Bailey , CO. Small town, small shop. Shop local Jessica Ford and I had a great time visiting - we even picked up some stress rocks to help us relax... AHH Visit their website at https://nativevibrations.square.site/ . For any of your real estate needs, Your Journey Home is here. Find out more information at www.yourjourneyhome.net . Read more
Sitting on top of the world
Most athletes will live their entire lives without ever enjoying the distinction of being referred to as “the best in the world.”. Regardless of the sport, or the athlete, one generally doesn’t have to look too far to find someone who is simply better. That is not the case for... Read more
