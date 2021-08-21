Top stories trending in Salida

Cancel
Salida, CO

Salida News Alert
Salida News Alert
 7 days ago

(SALIDA, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Salida.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Sweetie's Sandwich Shop In Salida, Taste The Freshness

Sweetie's Sandwich Shop serves more than 60 different sandwiches. Stop in for made-from-scratch goodness. Read more

Help Wanted: Salida School District Seeking Substitutes

The Salida School District is seeking substitutes for all positions!. Substitute Teacher in the classroom. This requires a certification with CDE (Colorado Department of Education) as a professional teacher or a substitute teacher. To apply for a substitute license go to the CDE website to obtain more detailed information and to apply. Read more

Chaffee County Nominated for 2021 Governor’s Awards: Outstanding Community Tourism Initiative

Crisis can generate creative solutions. Chaffee County has been nominated for a 2021 Governor’s Award for a community tourism initiative known as the Love Auction, created during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to support county businesses. The Governor’s Award for Outstanding Community Tourism Initiative acknowledges an activity, event, or project undertaken by a community or region to promote tourism in Colorado. The winner will be announced at the 2021 Colorado Governor’s Tourism Conference November 3–5, 2021, at the Pueblo Convention Center. Read more

Shamrock Foods Company is now hiring for Account Executives in

Shamrock Foods Company is now hiring for Account Executives in Buena Vista/Salida. Our Sales Associates are strategic, collaborative and customer-focused. Bring your skills to the table for competitive wages, great benefits and opportunities for growth. Join the Shamrock Family today at: jobs.shamrockfoods.com /sales-jobs. Read more

With Salida News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

