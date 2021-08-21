Top stories trending in Salida

Chaffee County Nominated for 2021 Governor’s Awards: Outstanding Community Tourism Initiative

Crisis can generate creative solutions. Chaffee County has been nominated for a 2021 Governor’s Award for a community tourism initiative known as the Love Auction, created during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to support county businesses. The Governor’s Award for Outstanding Community Tourism Initiative acknowledges an activity, event, or project undertaken by a community or region to promote tourism in Colorado. The winner will be announced at the 2021 Colorado Governor’s Tourism Conference November 3–5, 2021, at the Pueblo Convention Center. Read more