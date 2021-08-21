Top stories trending in Salida
(SALIDA, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Salida.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Sweetie's Sandwich Shop In Salida, Taste The Freshness
Sweetie's Sandwich Shop serves more than 60 different sandwiches. Stop in for made-from-scratch goodness. Read more
Help Wanted: Salida School District Seeking Substitutes
The Salida School District is seeking substitutes for all positions!. Substitute Teacher in the classroom. This requires a certification with CDE (Colorado Department of Education) as a professional teacher or a substitute teacher. To apply for a substitute license go to the CDE website to obtain more detailed information and to apply. Read more
Chaffee County Nominated for 2021 Governor’s Awards: Outstanding Community Tourism Initiative
Crisis can generate creative solutions. Chaffee County has been nominated for a 2021 Governor’s Award for a community tourism initiative known as the Love Auction, created during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to support county businesses. The Governor’s Award for Outstanding Community Tourism Initiative acknowledges an activity, event, or project undertaken by a community or region to promote tourism in Colorado. The winner will be announced at the 2021 Colorado Governor’s Tourism Conference November 3–5, 2021, at the Pueblo Convention Center. Read more
Shamrock Foods Company is now hiring for Account Executives in
Shamrock Foods Company is now hiring for Account Executives in Buena Vista/Salida. Our Sales Associates are strategic, collaborative and customer-focused. Bring your skills to the table for competitive wages, great benefits and opportunities for growth. Join the Shamrock Family today at: jobs.shamrockfoods.com /sales-jobs. Read more
Comments / 0