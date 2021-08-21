Winter Park asks residents to conserve water due to liquid oxygen shortage

A view of Winter Park City Hall, photographed Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

The City of Winter Park joined Orlando in asking residents to conserve water because of the shortage of liquid oxygen being used to purify water for COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Winter Park asked customers to reduce water usage by not washing cars and to delay the use of pressure washers. The city also asked residents that use potable water for irrigation minimize the frequency of watering lawns.

“The ripple effects of this pandemic are real and impacting so many unexpected elements of our lives. The city encourages all of those that are eligible to become vaccinated, continue wearing face coverings when in public indoor spaces, keep a safe social distance, and now please conserve water for a short period of time,” said City Manager Randy Knight in a press release. “This is one more way we can individually do our part to help our entire community emerge from this pandemic.”

The City of Orlando on Friday asked residents to do the same for two weeks.

Medical authorities have reported that along with a spike in hospitalizations for COVID cases, hospitals are relying increasingly on treatment involving high flows of supplemental oxygen for patients.

That has spurred a nationwide shortage for liquid oxygen, which has been exacerbated by a lack of available tanker trucks and drivers.

Winter Park’s system serves about 25,000 customers within 23 square miles including customers in city limits and unincorporated Orange County.

Staff writer Kevin Spear contributed to this report.