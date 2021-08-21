Cancel
Amery, WI

What's up: Top news in Amery

Posted by 
Amery Daily
Amery Daily
 7 days ago

(AMERY, WI) The news in Amery never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Amery area, click here.

Amery / osceolasun.com

You wouldn’t take 50 cents, would you?

We are in the midst of open season for sidewalk entrepreneurship. Garage sales are being held and lemonade and Kool-Aid stands are appearing on the corner. These small start-up ventures are excellent learning experiences for all involved. I’ve never been a fan of the garage sale. It looks like a... Read more

Amery / theameryfreepress.com

From the desk of the Editor: So, this is what they call ‘Midlife’

While searching what is actually considered ‘Midlife” I found it is generally acknowledged as one’s early 40s to 60s. With increases in longevity and health, the range has redefined upwards, with some arguing mid-life is 45, not the “classic” 40. It is received with mixed feelings: Western societies hold on to youth tightly, while Eastern cultures revere the wisdom that comes with old age. Read more

Amery / theameryfreepress.com

Painting the world a better place

As a young child, Megan Novak remembers creating messy masterpieces at the dining room table. It brought her joy. The 2021 Amery High School graduate is now using her painting skills to bring joy to other children. Novak has recently completed a mural under the gazebo on the Lien Elementary... Read more

Polk County / theameryfreepress.com

Duncanson battles for recycling center

Former City of Amery Clerk/Treasurer and current Polk County Board of Supervisors representative Fran Duncanson recently spoke at Amery City Council to let residents know she does not want to see the Polk County Recycling Center shut down. Duncanson said the county is working on a recycling ordinance. “There have... Read more

Amery Daily

Amery Daily

Amery, WI
With Amery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

