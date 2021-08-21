What's up: Top news in Amery

(AMERY, WI) The news in Amery never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

You wouldn’t take 50 cents, would you? We are in the midst of open season for sidewalk entrepreneurship. Garage sales are being held and lemonade and Kool-Aid stands are appearing on the corner. These small start-up ventures are excellent learning experiences for all involved. I’ve never been a fan of the garage sale. It looks like a... Read more

From the desk of the Editor: So, this is what they call ‘Midlife’ While searching what is actually considered ‘Midlife” I found it is generally acknowledged as one’s early 40s to 60s. With increases in longevity and health, the range has redefined upwards, with some arguing mid-life is 45, not the “classic” 40. It is received with mixed feelings: Western societies hold on to youth tightly, while Eastern cultures revere the wisdom that comes with old age. Read more

Painting the world a better place As a young child, Megan Novak remembers creating messy masterpieces at the dining room table. It brought her joy. The 2021 Amery High School graduate is now using her painting skills to bring joy to other children. Novak has recently completed a mural under the gazebo on the Lien Elementary... Read more

