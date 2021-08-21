Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlevoix, MI

Trending local news in Charlevoix

Posted by 
Charlevoix Daily
Charlevoix Daily
 7 days ago

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) What’s going on in Charlevoix? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Charlevoix area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Charlevoix / 9and10news.com

Charlevoix DDA Director Discovers Deep Family Ties to Area

Charlevoix DDA Director Discovers Deep Family Ties to Area

Charlevoix Downtown Development Authority Director Lindsey Dotson was visiting the old township building when she came across some old tax record books. That’s where she made the discovery that her family were some of the first settlers in Charlevoix. “Happened to open one of the books from 1881 right to... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Charlevoix / petoskeynews.com

Greensky Hill church to continue 'Quest' worship series

Greensky Hill church to continue 'Quest' worship series

CHARLEVOIX — Greensky Hill Indian United Methodist Church invites the community to worship outdoors at its church site, 8484 Green Sky Hill Road near Charlevoix, and online at https://www.facebook.com/groups/173854422675352/. The rain plan is to meet and broadcast under the porch of Susan Hall. At 10 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 22, Greensky... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Charlevoix / mackinacislandnews.com

Charlevoix Scuba Diver Steven Libert Pens Book About Shipwreck

Charlevoix Scuba Diver Steven Libert Pens Book About Shipwreck

Charlevoix resident and Great Lakes Exploration Group, LLC President Steven Libert wanted to tackle the world of underwater exploration while sitting in his eighth grade science class. His science teacher was delivering a lecture on European exploration, touching on the mysterious disappearance of French explorer René-Robert Cavelier, Sieur de La Salle’s vessel Le Griffon in the waters of the Great […] Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Charlevoix / petoskeynews.com

High school student to serve on Charlevoix Public Library Board

High school student to serve on Charlevoix Public Library Board

CHARLEVOIX — For the first time in Charlevoix Public Library’s history, a student will serve on its board of trustees. Merette Carson, a Charlevoix Public High School junior, is set to be appointed in September and serve a one-year term in the nonvoting position. Carson was chosen for the opportunity after she received top marks on her application and interview. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Charlevoix Daily

Charlevoix Daily

Charlevoix, MI
25
Followers
256
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Charlevoix Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlevoix, MI
Government
City
Charlevoix, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy