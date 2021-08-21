Trending local news in Charlevoix
(CHARLEVOIX, MI) What’s going on in Charlevoix? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Charlevoix area, click here.
Charlevoix DDA Director Discovers Deep Family Ties to Area
Charlevoix Downtown Development Authority Director Lindsey Dotson was visiting the old township building when she came across some old tax record books. That’s where she made the discovery that her family were some of the first settlers in Charlevoix. “Happened to open one of the books from 1881 right to... Read more
Greensky Hill church to continue 'Quest' worship series
CHARLEVOIX — Greensky Hill Indian United Methodist Church invites the community to worship outdoors at its church site, 8484 Green Sky Hill Road near Charlevoix, and online at https://www.facebook.com/groups/173854422675352/. The rain plan is to meet and broadcast under the porch of Susan Hall. At 10 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 22, Greensky... Read more
Charlevoix Scuba Diver Steven Libert Pens Book About Shipwreck
Charlevoix resident and Great Lakes Exploration Group, LLC President Steven Libert wanted to tackle the world of underwater exploration while sitting in his eighth grade science class. His science teacher was delivering a lecture on European exploration, touching on the mysterious disappearance of French explorer René-Robert Cavelier, Sieur de La Salle’s vessel Le Griffon in the waters of the Great […] Read more
High school student to serve on Charlevoix Public Library Board
CHARLEVOIX — For the first time in Charlevoix Public Library’s history, a student will serve on its board of trustees. Merette Carson, a Charlevoix Public High School junior, is set to be appointed in September and serve a one-year term in the nonvoting position. Carson was chosen for the opportunity after she received top marks on her application and interview. Read more
