Trending local news in Charlevoix

Charlevoix DDA Director Discovers Deep Family Ties to Area Charlevoix Downtown Development Authority Director Lindsey Dotson was visiting the old township building when she came across some old tax record books. That’s where she made the discovery that her family were some of the first settlers in Charlevoix. “Happened to open one of the books from 1881 right to... Read more

Greensky Hill church to continue 'Quest' worship series CHARLEVOIX — Greensky Hill Indian United Methodist Church invites the community to worship outdoors at its church site, 8484 Green Sky Hill Road near Charlevoix, and online at https://www.facebook.com/groups/173854422675352/. The rain plan is to meet and broadcast under the porch of Susan Hall. At 10 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 22, Greensky... Read more

Charlevoix Scuba Diver Steven Libert Pens Book About Shipwreck Charlevoix resident and Great Lakes Exploration Group, LLC President Steven Libert wanted to tackle the world of underwater exploration while sitting in his eighth grade science class. His science teacher was delivering a lecture on European exploration, touching on the mysterious disappearance of French explorer René-Robert Cavelier, Sieur de La Salle’s vessel Le Griffon in the waters of the Great […] Read more

