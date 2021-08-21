News wrap: Top stories in Pratt
(PRATT, KS) What’s going on in Pratt? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Archery students assist beginners at Blythe Family Fitness event
School hasn't started yet, but several Pratt High School archery students helped children and adults practice or learn archery on Monday, August 9 as a part of the Blythe Family Fitness 10th Anniversary celebration. Students who helped with the 3-hour event were Brett Boor, Abigail Kendall, Jesse Kemper, Shauna Phye,... Read more
County commission leaders weigh options for empty PRRC building in Pratt
Rich Sanders, Sanders Real Estate Co., brought news to the August 9 Pratt County Commission meeting that a company is interested in the empty PRRC building. Sanders asked if the county would cover the cost of insurance for the building until someone purchases or occupies it. The cost of utilities were discussed as well. Read more
Brenda's Treasures supported by loyal customers during COVID-19 pandemic and beyond
Brenda Venard is a local business owner of the consignment store Brenda’s Treasures located on South Main St. in Pratt. Like most small-business owners, she encountered many positive and negative impacts for her store during the COVID-19 pandemice last year, and in the months that followed. “Business can always be... Read more
