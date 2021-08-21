Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pratt, KS

News wrap: Top stories in Pratt

Posted by 
Pratt Voice
Pratt Voice
 7 days ago

(PRATT, KS) What’s going on in Pratt? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Pratt / sjnewsonline.com

Archery students assist beginners at Blythe Family Fitness event

Archery students assist beginners at Blythe Family Fitness event

School hasn't started yet, but several Pratt High School archery students helped children and adults practice or learn archery on Monday, August 9 as a part of the Blythe Family Fitness 10th Anniversary celebration. Students who helped with the 3-hour event were Brett Boor, Abigail Kendall, Jesse Kemper, Shauna Phye,... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Pratt County / pratttribune.com

County commission leaders weigh options for empty PRRC building in Pratt

County commission leaders weigh options for empty PRRC building in Pratt

Rich Sanders, Sanders Real Estate Co., brought news to the August 9 Pratt County Commission meeting that a company is interested in the empty PRRC building. Sanders asked if the county would cover the cost of insurance for the building until someone purchases or occupies it. The cost of utilities were discussed as well. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Pratt / kiowacountysignal.com

Brenda's Treasures supported by loyal customers during COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

Brenda's Treasures supported by loyal customers during COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

Brenda Venard is a local business owner of the consignment store Brenda’s Treasures located on South Main St. in Pratt. Like most small-business owners, she encountered many positive and negative impacts for her store during the COVID-19 pandemice last year, and in the months that followed. “Business can always be... Read more

Comments / 0

Pratt Voice

Pratt Voice

Pratt, KS
19
Followers
239
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pratt Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Pratt, KS
Pratt, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy