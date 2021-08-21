Trending local news in Beaver Dam
(BEAVER DAM, KY) What’s going on in Beaver Dam? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Beaver Dam area, click here.
Kentucky man making waves with his mullet
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The mullet is more than a haircut to Beaver Dam resident Scott Collard, it’s a lifestyle. “Everywhere I stop, people are like, ‘Man, that’s an awesome mullet,” Collard, a finalist in the USA Mullet Championships said. “Business in the front, party in the back. My party has been going on forever.” Read more
Leslie Ann Stewart Pugh
BEAVER DAM — Leslie Ann Stewart Pugh, 48, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the Ohio County Hospital. She was born June 15, 1973, in Birmingham, Alabama. Leslie was a homemaker. She is survived by her husband, Jason Pugh; son Chase Pugh; and parents Steve and Vicki Watson Stewart. Read more
Donna G. Alvey
BEAVER DAM — Donna G. Alvey, 73, of Beaver Dam, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Born Nov. 30, 1947, in Martinsville, Virginia, she is the beloved daughter of Valerie Marshall of Martinsville and the late Donald G. Marshall. At the age of 16, Donna fell in love and married... Read more
Sharon McAdams
BEAVER DAM, Ky. — Sharon McAdams, 61, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on May 29, 1960, in Ohio County, Kentucky, to the late Robert and Lois Daugherty Goodman. Sharon was a member of Liberty Lighthouse Church... Read more
Comments / 0