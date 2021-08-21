Trending local news in Beaver Dam

Cancel
Beaver Dam, KY

Beaver Dam Post
Beaver Dam Post
 7 days ago

(BEAVER DAM, KY) What’s going on in Beaver Dam? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Beaver Dam area, click here.

Kentucky / fox19.com

Kentucky man making waves with his mullet

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The mullet is more than a haircut to Beaver Dam resident Scott Collard, it’s a lifestyle. “Everywhere I stop, people are like, ‘Man, that’s an awesome mullet,” Collard, a finalist in the USA Mullet Championships said. “Business in the front, party in the back. My party has been going on forever.” Read more

Beaver Dam / messenger-inquirer.com

Leslie Ann Stewart Pugh

BEAVER DAM — Leslie Ann Stewart Pugh, 48, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the Ohio County Hospital. She was born June 15, 1973, in Birmingham, Alabama. Leslie was a homemaker. She is survived by her husband, Jason Pugh; son Chase Pugh; and parents Steve and Vicki Watson Stewart. Read more

Beaver Dam / messenger-inquirer.com

Donna G. Alvey

BEAVER DAM — Donna G. Alvey, 73, of Beaver Dam, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Born Nov. 30, 1947, in Martinsville, Virginia, she is the beloved daughter of Valerie Marshall of Martinsville and the late Donald G. Marshall. At the age of 16, Donna fell in love and married... Read more

Beaver Dam / ocmonitor.com

Sharon McAdams

BEAVER DAM, Ky. — Sharon McAdams, 61, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on May 29, 1960, in Ohio County, Kentucky, to the late Robert and Lois Daugherty Goodman. Sharon was a member of Liberty Lighthouse Church... Read more

With Beaver Dam Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

