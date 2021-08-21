Trending local news in Beaver Dam

(BEAVER DAM, KY) What’s going on in Beaver Dam? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Kentucky man making waves with his mullet BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The mullet is more than a haircut to Beaver Dam resident Scott Collard, it’s a lifestyle. “Everywhere I stop, people are like, ‘Man, that’s an awesome mullet,” Collard, a finalist in the USA Mullet Championships said. “Business in the front, party in the back. My party has been going on forever.” Read more

Leslie Ann Stewart Pugh BEAVER DAM — Leslie Ann Stewart Pugh, 48, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the Ohio County Hospital. She was born June 15, 1973, in Birmingham, Alabama. Leslie was a homemaker. She is survived by her husband, Jason Pugh; son Chase Pugh; and parents Steve and Vicki Watson Stewart. Read more

Donna G. Alvey BEAVER DAM — Donna G. Alvey, 73, of Beaver Dam, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Born Nov. 30, 1947, in Martinsville, Virginia, she is the beloved daughter of Valerie Marshall of Martinsville and the late Donald G. Marshall. At the age of 16, Donna fell in love and married... Read more

