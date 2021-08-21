Belfast news digest: Top stories today
(BELFAST, ME) Here are today’s top stories from the Belfast area.
BELFAST, Maine (AP) — The sudden appearance of a giant rubber duck in a Maine harbor is a whimsical whodunit that’s defied sleuths so far. The yellow waterfowl emblazoned with the word “joy” appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend, and it’s a mystery who put it there. Harbor Master... Read more
Maine lawmakers condemn Rep. Heidi Sampson for speaking at event organized by alleged anti-Semitic c
More than 50 members of Maine's Legislature signed the bill, opposing Rep. Sampson's appearance at the July event in Belfast. Read more
BELFAST, Maine — The sudden appearance of a giant rubber duck in a Maine harbor is a whimsical whodunit that's defied sleuths so far. The yellow waterfowl emblazoned with the word “joy” appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend, and it’s a mystery who put it there. Harbor Master Katherine... Read more
