World

Belfast news digest: Top stories today

Belfast Post
 7 days ago

(BELFAST, ME) Here are today’s top stories from the Belfast area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Maine / fox2now.com

Town finds joy in huge rubber ducky’s mysterious appearance in Maine harbor

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — The sudden appearance of a giant rubber duck in a Maine harbor is a whimsical whodunit that’s defied sleuths so far. The yellow waterfowl emblazoned with the word “joy” appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend, and it’s a mystery who put it there. Harbor Master... Read more

Belfast / villagesoup.com

What’s up with the duck?

BELFAST — A gigantic inflatable rubber duck with the word “Joy” has appeared in Belfast Harbor between the Armistice Footbridge and Front Street Shipyard, and no one knows anything about it. According to several news outlets that have been keeping close watch on the bobbing and tilting icon, it suddenly... Read more

Maine / youtube.com

Maine lawmakers condemn Rep. Heidi Sampson for speaking at event organized by alleged anti-Semitic c

More than 50 members of Maine's Legislature signed the bill, opposing Rep. Sampson's appearance at the July event in Belfast. Read more

Belfast / theday.com

Big bird on water is mystery, but town calls it just ducky

BELFAST, Maine — The sudden appearance of a giant rubber duck in a Maine harbor is a whimsical whodunit that's defied sleuths so far. The yellow waterfowl emblazoned with the word “joy” appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend, and it’s a mystery who put it there. Harbor Master Katherine... Read more

Belfast Post

Belfast, ME
ABOUT

With Belfast Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

