Trending local news in Marathon

(MARATHON, FL) What’s going on in Marathon? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Marathon area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Home For Sale: 468 81st Street Ocean, Marathon, FL 33050 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://46881stStreetOcean.C21.com 468 81st Street Ocean Marathon, FL 33050 MLS 596556 Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 The perfect slice of paradise! This super cute home has it all w/direct access to the Atlantic ocean with a 50' concrete dock w/steps for boarding. Enjoy fishing, diving and sandbars minutes away. 12,000 lb. davits, paver deck, two large sheds, outdoor refrigerator. Above ground 9x15 salt pool plus a Jacuzzi. Friendly neighbors. Large outdoor covered porch with hardwood deck. Fenced yard. Home is easy to maintain. All new stainless steel upgraded appliances, new tile floor. Kitchen boasts custom Mahogany and Oak cabinets with lots of storage. High ceilings. Large Master Suite w/walk in closet. See document tab for low insurance rates & more details. Easy to Finance. Not a mobile home. Max Boat 28' for canal & did I say comes furnished down to the kitchen basics. Exclusions on document tab.Also has a termite contract in place that will convey to new owner and was tented in 2020. This house can also be rented for 7 days. Bill average:$80 water/sewer$135 electric, $65 internet. Contact Agent: Jan Fritz Island Life Read more

LOCAL PICK

KEY LARGO BRIDGE RUN IS BACK A renowned race over an iconic bridge is back. The 2021 First State Bank Key Largo Bridge Run Half Marathon & 5K Run/Walk returns to Gilbert’s Resort. The Key Largo Bridge Run will take place on Nov. 14 with an estimated race start time of 6:30 a.m. for the half marathon and 5K distance. The start and finish line for the race will be located on the access road leading to Gilbert’s Resort, and the course will run over the beautiful Jewfish Creek Bridge while overlooking Blackwater Sound in the Key Largo Bay. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

CONSTITUTION DAY CONTEST UNDERWAY The Upper Keys League of Women Voters (UKLWV) announces the 2021 Constitution Day Contest for middle and high school students from Marathon north to the county line, including public, private, charter and home schooled students. The theme is how the constitution affects their daily life. In past years, the UKLWV... Read more

TOP VIEWED