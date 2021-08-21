Trending local news in Creston
(CRESTON, IA) What’s going on in Creston? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Carniece Barker
Carniece Barker, 78, of Creston died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Creston Specialty Care in Creston. Services are pending at Powers Funeral Home in Creston. Online condolences can be given at www.powersfh.com. Read more
Library board, city building on November ballot; council pay shifts
Creston City Administrator Mike Taylor explained Tuesday during the city council meeting how a special election is needed to approve financing in road use funds from the state to build a new public works building estimated at $2.8 million. “We have several million dollars of equipment and trucks. But it... Read more
Have we found the replacements?
The timing could not have been any better. Last week we learned of the population decline in Creston, and, unfortunately, much of rural Iowa. But maybe a possible solution could be on the way. But we probably are not fully prepared for it, yet. Ed Fallon, who has spent time... Read more
SIRWA still waiting for treatment plant’s approval
That’s the sentiment from Southern Iowa Rural Water Association General Manager Dan McIntosh about proceeding with plans to build a water treatment plant and other accessories. Wednesday was a scheduled public hearing at their office west of Creston for the public to submit their opinions about the proposed work originally... Read more
