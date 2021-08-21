Trending local news in Creston

(CRESTON, IA) What’s going on in Creston? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Creston area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Carniece Barker Carniece Barker, 78, of Creston died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Creston Specialty Care in Creston. Services are pending at Powers Funeral Home in Creston. Online condolences can be given at www.powersfh.com. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Library board, city building on November ballot; council pay shifts Creston City Administrator Mike Taylor explained Tuesday during the city council meeting how a special election is needed to approve financing in road use funds from the state to build a new public works building estimated at $2.8 million. “We have several million dollars of equipment and trucks. But it... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Have we found the replacements? The timing could not have been any better. Last week we learned of the population decline in Creston, and, unfortunately, much of rural Iowa. But maybe a possible solution could be on the way. But we probably are not fully prepared for it, yet. Ed Fallon, who has spent time... Read more

TRENDING NOW