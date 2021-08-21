Demopolis news wrap: What’s trending

(DEMOPOLIS, AL) The news in Demopolis never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

City, hospital agree to land, cash swap in win-win deal With the passage of two resolutions Thursday, the City of Demopolis is separating itself from the healthcare business. The first resolution ended what Mayor Woody Collins called a “checkerboard” of what entity owned what parcel of land on which Whitfield Regional Hospital sits. The city gave WRH the property in exchange for the hospital repaying all the money the city loaned in the past. Read more

TRENDING NOW

REDZONE 2021: Demopolis Tigers When a great season ends in a disappointing fashion, the loss makes motivating the team for the following season easy. Demopolis head coach Brian Seymore has had to run players out of the weight room this offseason as the Tigers strive to be the most physical team on the way to a state championship – a team Coach Seymore calls his most physical team in 23 years of coaching. Read more

LATEST NEWS