Demopolis, AL

Demopolis news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
Demopolis Journal
Demopolis Journal
 7 days ago

(DEMOPOLIS, AL) The news in Demopolis never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Demopolis / westalabamawatchman.com

City, hospital agree to land, cash swap in win-win deal

With the passage of two resolutions Thursday, the City of Demopolis is separating itself from the healthcare business. The first resolution ended what Mayor Woody Collins called a “checkerboard” of what entity owned what parcel of land on which Whitfield Regional Hospital sits. The city gave WRH the property in exchange for the hospital repaying all the money the city loaned in the past. Read more

Demopolis / westalabamawatchman.com

REDZONE 2021: Demopolis Tigers

When a great season ends in a disappointing fashion, the loss makes motivating the team for the following season easy. Demopolis head coach Brian Seymore has had to run players out of the weight room this offseason as the Tigers strive to be the most physical team on the way to a state championship – a team Coach Seymore calls his most physical team in 23 years of coaching. Read more

Calera / shelbycountyreporter.com

Calera beats Demopolis for first time in school history

CALERA – Fans came out in droves to see the Calera Eagles take on Demopolis in their season opener on Aug. 20, and the Eagles did not disappoint their home crowd, topping the Tigers 26-22 for the first time in school history after close calls the last two seasons. The... Read more

Demopolis Journal

Demopolis Journal

Demopolis, AL
With Demopolis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

