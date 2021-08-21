Trending news headlines in South Hill
New Psychiatrist Joins VCU Health CMH Behavioral Health Services in South Hill
With the recent moratorium on new admissions in Virginia’s psychiatric hospitals due to staffing shortages, the need for mental health treatment is now more important than ever. While outpatient services won’t directly relieve this burden, it can help patients seeking care prevent those emergent situations that require inpatient hospitalization. Enter... Read more
VRSA Risk Management Grants and the Town of South Hill
Last year the Town of South Hill was awarded $4,000 in VRSA Risk Management Grants which they used to install bullet resistant-glass throughout the the town hall. Recently VRSA Member Services Account Executive Nora Pierre met with South Hill Town Manager Kim Callis to learn about the installation. Read more
CMH Foundation Appreciates Sheri Sparkman’s Leadership as Chair of the Board
SOUTH HILL– For the past two years, Sheri Sparkman has led the Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) Foundation board as chairperson. She has been an active board member since 2015. The CMH Foundation is a nonprofit 501 (c) 3 organization that was formed to build continuing support for VCU Health CMH through philanthropy, stewardship, and community education. Its volunteer board of directors and staff oversee the fundraising efforts of the hospital to ensure that its important mission is fulfilled. One hundred percent of all donations go to the Foundation and stay in VCU Health CMH’s service area. Read more
