News wrap: Top stories in Dublin

Family of Three Killed in Head-On Crash State Highway 6 near Dublin

Dublin, TX. (August 20, 2021)- 25-year-old Eduardo Hernandez, 23-year-old Diana Landa and 4-year-old Azriel Hernandez were killed in a two-vehicle crash on August 16, 2021 near Dublin, Texas. The accident occurred just after 10:00 p.m. on State Highway 6. DPS reported that the driver of a 2013 Dodge 3500 pickup truck was traveling eastbound when they crossed into the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into a 2000 Dodge occupied by the family. The force of the impact pushed the 2000 Dodge off the roadway. Eduardo, Diana and Azriel were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 2013 Dodge was uninjured in the crash. No further details have been provided at this time. The crash remains under investigation. Read more