News wrap: Top stories in Dublin

Posted by 
Dublin Voice
Dublin Voice
 7 days ago

(DUBLIN, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Dublin area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Dublin / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 217 N Norton Street, Dublin, TX 76446 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://217NNortonStreet.C21.com 217 N Norton Street Dublin, TX 76446 MLS 14613887 Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1220 Sq. Ft. This cute, brick home has everything you're looking for! Living room has an electric fireplace and beautiful built ins! Home comes with water filter, dishwasher, central AC & heat, 2 car garage. Also has an ensuite with a walk-in closet and full bathroom. Beautiful and well kept backyard with a covered patio off the open kitchen & dining area. Great for kids, pets or gatherings. Storage building outback. Home has been very well taken care of. Don't miss this super cute home, it won't last long! Contact Agent: Ashley Lee Property Advisors Read more

Dublin / thebentonlawfirm.com

Family of Three Killed in Head-On Crash State Highway 6 near Dublin

Dublin, TX. (August 20, 2021)- 25-year-old Eduardo Hernandez, 23-year-old Diana Landa and 4-year-old Azriel Hernandez were killed in a two-vehicle crash on August 16, 2021 near Dublin, Texas. The accident occurred just after 10:00 p.m. on State Highway 6. DPS reported that the driver of a 2013 Dodge 3500 pickup truck was traveling eastbound when they crossed into the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into a 2000 Dodge occupied by the family. The force of the impact pushed the 2000 Dodge off the roadway. Eduardo, Diana and Azriel were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 2013 Dodge was uninjured in the crash. No further details have been provided at this time. The crash remains under investigation. Read more

Dublin / theflashtoday.com

Three killed in accident on Highway 6 identified

ERATH COUTNY (August 16, 2021) — A family was taken and another young man will never be the same after a fiery two-vehicle crash on State Highway 6 between Dublin and De Leon Monday night. First responders were dispatched to a report of a two-vehicle crash on SH 6 near... Read more

Comments
avatar

My initial inclination would be texting and driving. I see it all too much on the road. People don’t realize how fast things happen in five seconds. That is the average time someone takes their eyes off the road while texting. Don’t take my word for it, look it up.

1 reply

Dublin Voice

Dublin Voice

Dublin, TX
With Dublin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

