Rockdale, TX

News wrap: Headlines in Rockdale

Rockdale Post
 7 days ago

(ROCKDALE, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Rockdale.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Texas / kcentv.com

Central Texas high school football programs looking for 'new normal' this fall

It's not quite clear what football season will look like this fall, with COVID-19 cases rising yet again, but local coaches remain hopeful for the 2021 season. Read more

Rockdale / youtube.com

FNF Preview: Rockdale Tigers

FNF Preview: Rockdale Tigers Read more

Milano / cameronherald.com

MCSO looking for information in Milano robbery

At approximately 3:30 a.m. the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police Department and Texas Highway Patrol responded to the Cefco at 826 E. Avenue C in Milano for a report of a robbery. According to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore, six suspects overtook the lone employee and broke into the... Read more

Lubbock / fox44news.com

Former Rockdale Tiger Impressing in First Season in Lubbock

LUBBOCK — Rockdale’s all time leading rusher Cam’Ron Valdez is turning heads in his first season in Lubbock. A freshman at Texas Tech Valdez is showing some of the skills early in camp that attracted head coach Matt Wells to him on the recruiting trail. “I think you see shiftiness,”... Read more

Rockdale Post

Rockdale, TX
ABOUT

With Rockdale Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

