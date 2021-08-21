News wrap: Headlines in Rockdale
(ROCKDALE, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Rockdale.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Central Texas high school football programs looking for 'new normal' this fall
It's not quite clear what football season will look like this fall, with COVID-19 cases rising yet again, but local coaches remain hopeful for the 2021 season. Read more
FNF Preview: Rockdale Tigers
FNF Preview: Rockdale Tigers Read more
MCSO looking for information in Milano robbery
At approximately 3:30 a.m. the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police Department and Texas Highway Patrol responded to the Cefco at 826 E. Avenue C in Milano for a report of a robbery. According to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore, six suspects overtook the lone employee and broke into the... Read more
Former Rockdale Tiger Impressing in First Season in Lubbock
LUBBOCK — Rockdale’s all time leading rusher Cam’Ron Valdez is turning heads in his first season in Lubbock. A freshman at Texas Tech Valdez is showing some of the skills early in camp that attracted head coach Matt Wells to him on the recruiting trail. “I think you see shiftiness,”... Read more
Comments / 0