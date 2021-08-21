Homer news wrap: What’s trending
(HOMER, AK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Homer.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Homer Truffle Co. reopens with new products
Homer Truffle Co. hosted a grand re-opening ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 17, to launch its new products after being closed since July 16. Located on East Pioneer Ave, Homer Truffle Co., owned by David and Evangelina Briggs, is an artisan chocolaterie that specializes in truffles and chocolates. Members of the community... Read more
Homer Public Library receives $7,000 grant
The Homer Public Library received a $7,000 grant from the Alaska Public Library Assistance Fund to purchase books and library materials. Dave Berry, library director, said the grant will help purchase new books in multiple genres for the library that will be chosen by the staff. “It is an annual... Read more
Zini Cuka
Zini Cuka, a loving life partner, son, brother, cousin, uncle, nephew and friend to many near and far, passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 57 on Friday, July 9, 2021 at his home in Homer, Alaska. Zini was born Sept. 1, 1963 in Korce’, Albania, to Besim Cuka... Read more
First day of school began Aug. 17
Classes began Aug. 17 for all Kenai Peninsula Borough School District schools. Even with steady rain, Paul Banks Elementary School and Homer High School principals Jerry Stapleton and Doug Waclawski welcomed students back to campus and encouraged them to make the best of the upcoming year. Waclawski said he is... Read more
Comments / 0