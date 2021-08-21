Top stories trending in Nantucket

Cancel
Nantucket, MA

Posted by 
Nantucket Voice
Nantucket Voice
 7 days ago

(NANTUCKET, MA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Nantucket.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Nantucket area, click here.

Nantucket / ack.net

Race Week at a Glance

Race Week at a Glance

(Aug. 18, 2021) Nantucket Race Week, nine days of sailboat races and social events, runs through Sunday, Aug. 22, and concludes with the Opera House Cup wooden-boat race. This site provides complete coverage of the event that benefits Nantucket Community Sailing, which has provided instruction to thousands of students since its founding 27 years ago. Read more

Nantucket / islandernews.com

Henri could impact New England over the weekend

Henri could impact New England over the weekend

The Tropical Storm Henri forecasted to be a hurricane by Friday and parts of New England are in the forecast cone. As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Tropical Storm Henri was located 525 miles SE of Cape Hatteras, NC and 810 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts. Henri was moving west at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. Read more

Nantucket / ack.net

Census is in, but question of undercount lingers

Census is in, but question of undercount lingers

(Aug. 19, 2021) Nantucket's year-round population is 14,255, according to U.S. Census data released last week, up from the 10,172 people counted in 2010, but still a far cry from the 17,200 estimate from the Nantucket Data Platform four years ago. Some people are questioning the accuracy of that count,... Read more

Nantucket / ack.net

Harbormaster closing town pier, clearing anchorage by Saturday afternoon in advance of Henri

Harbormaster closing town pier, clearing anchorage by Saturday afternoon in advance of Henri

(Aug. 19, 2021: Update 8:00 p.m.) Harbormaster Sheila Lucey is closing the town pier Saturday afternoon, and asking that all boats be out of the anchorage in Nantucket Harbor by that time, in advance of Tropical Storm Henri. Nantucket Community Sailing canceled Sunday's Opera House Cup wooden-sailboat race following Lucey's... Read more

