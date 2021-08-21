Top Franklin news stories

Cancel
Franklin Times
(FRANKLIN, NH) Here are today’s top stories from the Franklin area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Franklin area, click here.

State police investigate drowning on Winnipesaukee River in Franklin

State police are investigating a drowning in the Winnipesaukee River after a body was discovered early Thursday. Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit received a report of a dead body in the Winnipesaukee River in Franklin. Members of Franklin Fire Rescue, Franklin police, Tilton... Read more

Body recovered from Winnipesaukee River Thursday morning; foul play not suspected

An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Winnipesaukee River in Franklin. Subscribe to WMUR on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1lOjX9C Get more Manchester news: http://www.wmur.com Like us: https://www.facebook.com/wmur9 Follow us: https://twitter.com/WMUR9 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wmur9/ Read more

Deceased Person Found in Winnipesaukee River in Franklin

On Thursday, August 19, 2021, at approximately 8:30 a.m., New Hampshire State Police – Marine Patrol Unit received information about a deceased subject located in the Winnipesaukee River in Franklin. Members of the Franklin Fire Rescue, Franklin Police, Tilton Police, NH Fish and Game and NH State Police – Marine... Read more

With Franklin Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

