Top Franklin news stories

State police investigate drowning on Winnipesaukee River in Franklin
State police are investigating a drowning in the Winnipesaukee River after a body was discovered early Thursday. Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit received a report of a dead body in the Winnipesaukee River in Franklin. Members of Franklin Fire Rescue, Franklin police, Tilton... Read more
