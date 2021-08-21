News wrap: Top stories in Nebraska City
Juanita (Jane) Bratcher
Juanita (Jane) Bratcher, 79 of Gothenburg, passed away Aug. 14, 2021, at Hilltop Estates. She was born Oct. 30, 1941, in San Antonio, Texas, daughter of Arturo Chapa and Albertina Lopez-Chapa. She attended San Antonio Public Schools and San Antonio Commercial College before meeting her husband, Arnold Bratcher. They moved... Read more
Food Distribution in Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY-The Food Bank of Lincoln will once again be in Nebraska City for their monthly food distributions. These will be held at Bethel Church at 2400 Central Avenue in Nebraska City. Read more
Oak tree older than United States comes down in Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY – A black oak that dates back two decades before American colonists signed the Declaration of Independence and earned the 2005 prestigious tree award has come down. Based on testimonies of Ken and Alice Clark and others who had lived portions of their lives beneath the shade of... Read more
KMAland Sports Schedule: Thursday, August 19th
(KMAland) -- Golf and softball is on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday. Check out the full schedule below. LeMars, Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (B) Elmwood-Murdock, Waverly at Lincoln Christian (G) KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE. Plattsmouth at Wahoo. Falls City at Nebraska City. Syracuse at Platteview. Auburn at Malcolm. Read more
