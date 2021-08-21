News wrap: Top stories in Nebraska City

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) The news in Nebraska City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Nebraska City area, click here.

TOP VIEWED

Juanita (Jane) Bratcher Juanita (Jane) Bratcher, 79 of Gothenburg, passed away Aug. 14, 2021, at Hilltop Estates. She was born Oct. 30, 1941, in San Antonio, Texas, daughter of Arturo Chapa and Albertina Lopez-Chapa. She attended San Antonio Public Schools and San Antonio Commercial College before meeting her husband, Arnold Bratcher. They moved... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Food Distribution in Nebraska City NEBRASKA CITY-The Food Bank of Lincoln will once again be in Nebraska City for their monthly food distributions. These will be held at Bethel Church at 2400 Central Avenue in Nebraska City. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Oak tree older than United States comes down in Nebraska City NEBRASKA CITY – A black oak that dates back two decades before American colonists signed the Declaration of Independence and earned the 2005 prestigious tree award has come down. Based on testimonies of Ken and Alice Clark and others who had lived portions of their lives beneath the shade of... Read more

LATEST NEWS