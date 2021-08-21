Cancel
Nebraska City, NE

News wrap: Top stories in Nebraska City

Nebraska City Post
 7 days ago

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) The news in Nebraska City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Nebraska City area, click here.

Gothenburg

Juanita (Jane) Bratcher

Juanita (Jane) Bratcher, 79 of Gothenburg, passed away Aug. 14, 2021, at Hilltop Estates. She was born Oct. 30, 1941, in San Antonio, Texas, daughter of Arturo Chapa and Albertina Lopez-Chapa. She attended San Antonio Public Schools and San Antonio Commercial College before meeting her husband, Arnold Bratcher. They moved... Read more

Nebraska City

Food Distribution in Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY-The Food Bank of Lincoln will once again be in Nebraska City for their monthly food distributions. These will be held at Bethel Church at 2400 Central Avenue in Nebraska City. Read more

Nebraska City

Oak tree older than United States comes down in Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY – A black oak that dates back two decades before American colonists signed the Declaration of Independence and earned the 2005 prestigious tree award has come down. Based on testimonies of Ken and Alice Clark and others who had lived portions of their lives beneath the shade of... Read more

Nebraska City

KMAland Sports Schedule: Thursday, August 19th

(KMAland) -- Golf and softball is on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday. Check out the full schedule below. LeMars, Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (B) Elmwood-Murdock, Waverly at Lincoln Christian (G) KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE. Plattsmouth at Wahoo. Falls City at Nebraska City. Syracuse at Platteview. Auburn at Malcolm. Read more

Comments / 0

Nebraska City Post

Nebraska City, NE
With Nebraska City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

New Orleans, LA
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

