What's up: Top news in Omak
(OMAK, WA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Omak.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Omak area, click here.
Team roping in Omak
Ty Schlecht of Cheney and Justin Solomon of Spokane Valley competed in team roping during the Sunday matinee performance of the Omak Stampede and World-Famouse Suicide Race in Omak. They were among dozens of competitors in the event during the four-day rodeo. Read more
Fire destroys home
OMAK - An Omak-Riverside Eastside Road home was destroyed by fire Thursday, Aug. 12. According to Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling, crews from Omak, Okanogan and LifeLine Ambulance responded to 556 Omak-Riverside Eastside Road to a report of a structure fire shortly before noon. He said the blaze apparently began... Read more
Stampede parade results announced
OMAK — The Omak Police Department was awarded first place for public service in the Omak Stampede grand parade Saturday, Aug. 14. The parade, which included royalty and community entries honored Okanogan County first responders as grand marshals of the event. Omak Police Chief Dan Christensen extended kudos to Omak... Read more
Comments / 0