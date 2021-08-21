Cancel
Omak, WA

What's up: Top news in Omak

Omak Updates
Omak Updates
 7 days ago

(OMAK, WA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Omak.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Omak area, click here.

Omak

Team roping in Omak

Team roping in Omak

Ty Schlecht of Cheney and Justin Solomon of Spokane Valley competed in team roping during the Sunday matinee performance of the Omak Stampede and World-Famouse Suicide Race in Omak. They were among dozens of competitors in the event during the four-day rodeo. Read more

Omak

Fire destroys home

Fire destroys home

OMAK - An Omak-Riverside Eastside Road home was destroyed by fire Thursday, Aug. 12. According to Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling, crews from Omak, Okanogan and LifeLine Ambulance responded to 556 Omak-Riverside Eastside Road to a report of a structure fire shortly before noon. He said the blaze apparently began... Read more

Omak

Stampede parade results announced

Stampede parade results announced

OMAK — The Omak Police Department was awarded first place for public service in the Omak Stampede grand parade Saturday, Aug. 14. The parade, which included royalty and community entries honored Okanogan County first responders as grand marshals of the event. Omak Police Chief Dan Christensen extended kudos to Omak... Read more

Omak Updates

Omak Updates

Omak, WA
ABOUT

With Omak Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

