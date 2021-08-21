Trending local news in Douglas

Converse County Health Department and Wyoming State Fair discuss safety

DOUGLAS, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Converse County Health Department and the Wyoming State Fair worked together this year to ensure those attending the fair stay safe. “the staff at the State Fair were wonderful last year in putting together a safety plan and they worked hand in hand with our agency and also our county health officer. We visited them several times on their grounds and just tried to get a picture of what we could do,” said Darcy Cowardin, the Converse County Nurse Manager. Read more