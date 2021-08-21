Trending local news in Douglas
(DOUGLAS, WY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Douglas.
Aging dam above Douglas called ‘catastrophic’ threat
DOUGLAS — A pair of engineering firms contracted by the state warn that cracks in the 112-year-old concrete LaPrele dam, along with deterioration in its geologic foundation, could result in catastrophic failure. Such an event would threaten people and infrastructure downstream, including the town of Douglas, and likely destroy the... Read more
Converse County Health Department and Wyoming State Fair discuss safety
DOUGLAS, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Converse County Health Department and the Wyoming State Fair worked together this year to ensure those attending the fair stay safe. “the staff at the State Fair were wonderful last year in putting together a safety plan and they worked hand in hand with our agency and also our county health officer. We visited them several times on their grounds and just tried to get a picture of what we could do,” said Darcy Cowardin, the Converse County Nurse Manager. Read more
Wyoming State Fair welcomes first time vendors
DOUGLAS, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming State Fair brings vendors from across the state together to show their businesses. For some first time vendors, being back in Douglas brings the fair full circle. Dixie Berger grew up coming to the Wyoming State Fair every year. This year, she’s... Read more
Walker Hayes Concert Canceled for Wyoming State Fair
According to a press release, the Walker Hayes concert set for the Wyoming State Fair on Friday, August 20th has been canceled due to an illness 'in the touring party'. The Walker Hayes show set the following night in Watertown, SD has also been canceled. Tickets purchased for the show... Read more
