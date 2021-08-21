Cancel
Douglas, WY

Trending local news in Douglas

Douglas News Beat
 7 days ago

(DOUGLAS, WY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Douglas.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Douglas / trib.com

Aging dam above Douglas called ‘catastrophic’ threat

Aging dam above Douglas called ‘catastrophic’ threat

DOUGLAS — A pair of engineering firms contracted by the state warn that cracks in the 112-year-old concrete LaPrele dam, along with deterioration in its geologic foundation, could result in catastrophic failure. Such an event would threaten people and infrastructure downstream, including the town of Douglas, and likely destroy the... Read more

Wyoming / wyomingnewsnow.tv

Converse County Health Department and Wyoming State Fair discuss safety

Converse County Health Department and Wyoming State Fair discuss safety

DOUGLAS, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Converse County Health Department and the Wyoming State Fair worked together this year to ensure those attending the fair stay safe. “the staff at the State Fair were wonderful last year in putting together a safety plan and they worked hand in hand with our agency and also our county health officer. We visited them several times on their grounds and just tried to get a picture of what we could do,” said Darcy Cowardin, the Converse County Nurse Manager. Read more

Wyoming / wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming State Fair welcomes first time vendors

Wyoming State Fair welcomes first time vendors

DOUGLAS, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming State Fair brings vendors from across the state together to show their businesses. For some first time vendors, being back in Douglas brings the fair full circle. Dixie Berger grew up coming to the Wyoming State Fair every year. This year, she’s... Read more

Wyoming / y95country.com

Walker Hayes Concert Canceled for Wyoming State Fair

Walker Hayes Concert Canceled for Wyoming State Fair

According to a press release, the Walker Hayes concert set for the Wyoming State Fair on Friday, August 20th has been canceled due to an illness 'in the touring party'. The Walker Hayes show set the following night in Watertown, SD has also been canceled. Tickets purchased for the show... Read more

Douglas News Beat

Douglas News Beat

Douglas, WY
