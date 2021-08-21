What's up: Leading stories in Lamar

Natalie Rose Lucero

May 6, 1955 - June 23, 2021. A mass of Christian burial for lifelong Lamar resident, Natalie Rose Lucero will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the St. Frances de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Joseph Lawrence as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. A rite of committal will follow at the Las Animas Cemetery in Las Animas, Colorado. Read more