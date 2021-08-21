Cancel
Lamar, CO

What's up: Leading stories in Lamar

Lamar Updates
Lamar Updates
 7 days ago

(LAMAR, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Lamar.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Lamar / theprowersjournal.com

Jan Hall…February 1, 1954 – August 19, 2021

Jan Hall…February 1, 1954 – August 19, 2021

A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Jan Hall will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation for Jan will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 3:00PM until... Read more

Colorado / theprowersjournal.com

Donut Friday at Colorado Mills

Donut Friday at Colorado Mills

This past Friday, the staff at Colorado Mills in Lamar were the lucky recipients of donuts, courtesy of the Lamar Chamber Board of Directors. Colorado Mills at 505 East Hickory Street in Lamar, is an agricultural hub for Prowers County, performing oilseed processing, feed manufacturing, producing refined oils for cooking and they have developed a line of unique skin care products. Read more

Lamar / longmontleader.com

Natalie Rose Lucero

Natalie Rose Lucero

May 6, 1955 - June 23, 2021. A mass of Christian burial for lifelong Lamar resident, Natalie Rose Lucero will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the St. Frances de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Joseph Lawrence as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. A rite of committal will follow at the Las Animas Cemetery in Las Animas, Colorado. Read more

Lamar / longmontleader.com

Jan P Hall

Jan P Hall

A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Jan Hall will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation for Jan will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 3:00PM until... Read more

