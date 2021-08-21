What's up: Leading stories in Lamar
(LAMAR, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Lamar.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Jan Hall…February 1, 1954 – August 19, 2021
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Jan Hall will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation for Jan will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 3:00PM until... Read more
Donut Friday at Colorado Mills
This past Friday, the staff at Colorado Mills in Lamar were the lucky recipients of donuts, courtesy of the Lamar Chamber Board of Directors. Colorado Mills at 505 East Hickory Street in Lamar, is an agricultural hub for Prowers County, performing oilseed processing, feed manufacturing, producing refined oils for cooking and they have developed a line of unique skin care products. Read more
Natalie Rose Lucero
May 6, 1955 - June 23, 2021. A mass of Christian burial for lifelong Lamar resident, Natalie Rose Lucero will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the St. Frances de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Joseph Lawrence as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. A rite of committal will follow at the Las Animas Cemetery in Las Animas, Colorado. Read more
Jan P Hall
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Jan Hall will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation for Jan will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 3:00PM until... Read more
Comments / 0