Palm Beach County, FL

Truck involved in high-speed police chase had body in it, authorities say

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 7 days ago
A two-county car chase approached speeds of 100 mph and included a body in the bed of a pickup truck, according to authorities. Wayne K. Roustan

A 17-year-old led authorities on a high-speed chase through Palm Beach County into Martin County with a body in the back of a pickup truck he was driving, according to both county sheriff’s offices.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s dispatch on Friday received a call reporting a shooting at about 9:40 p.m. The caller stated they had also seen people attempting to drag the victim’s body into a canal, according to a social media post from the department.

As Palm Beach County deputies made their way to the location, the caller then told 911 that the people were putting the body into the bed of a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck. Then the truck drove off.

A second set of deputies spotted the pickup truck at 6th Avenue and Congress Avenue, with part of the body visible in the back of the truck.

Deputies chased the truck east on 6th Avenue, then to Interstate 95 North and to Martin Highway in Martin County. The chase hit speeds of close to 100 mph, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told WPTV-Ch. 5 .

Snyder said his deputies attempted to stop the truck using stop sticks — a tire deflation device — but the truck was able to drive around the devices.

“As our units were closing in the suspects got off here, on Martin Highway, and turned west, and one of our crews got next to him and used one of our stopping methods that we use here in Martin County,” Snyder said, adding that the truck “spun out” and came to a stop following the second maneuver.

Snyder said several cars from both the Palm Beach and Martin County Sheriff’s Offices were involved in the chase as well as helicopters from both agencies.

Snyder said a man’s body was found in the bed of the pickup truck. Snyder said cause of death isn’t yet known but it appears to be a violent death.

The 17-year-old was arrested and a female with him was being investigated, authorities said.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

