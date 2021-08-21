Trending news headlines in Sitka
UAS Sitka dive programs offer travel to another world in ‘three-dimensional space’
Joel Markis is a Fisheries professor and dive instructor at UAS Sitka. He outlines the dive course offerings and the UAS dive program, which includes a basic and advanced scuba diving course this fall, as well as a semester-long diving intensive in the spring (Alaska Dive Semester). This latter course teaches students how to become “scientific divers” qualified work in state or federal agencies, or universities. For registration information, call UAS Sitka at 907-747-7770. Read more
Sitka Sound Cruise Terminal Welcomes Ovation of the Seas
SITKA, ALASKA (Aug. 17, 2021) – The Southeast Alaska community of Sitka today welcomed Ovation of the Seas, one of Royal Caribbean International’s most innovative ships, marking completion of the Sitka Sound Cruise Terminal dock expansion – phase one of a significant port development project set to position Sitka as a premier port of call for Alaska. Read more
Dock deal fuels boom in cruise ship passengers for Sitka
SITKA, Alaska (AP) — Sitka could see nearly a half-million cruise ship visitors next year after a new docking agreement was announced with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The deal between the cruise line and Sitka Sound Cruise Terminal came Tuesday as one of the world’s largest cruise ships arrived, the Daily Sitka Sentinel reported. Read more
Job Opportunity: Operations Apprentice
Love Sitka? Want to learn how the radio works and get paid? Raven Radio seeks an enthusiastic, self-motivated team member to be an apprentice to our Operations Director. KCAW is seeking a part-time Operations Apprentice. This role works directly with Bryan Lovett, our current Operations Director, in order to keep the radio on the air. We’re looking to train someone who is interested in learning more about all the technology we use at KCAW – there are great candidates who might not check all these boxes or who have skills and valuable experiences we haven’t named here. Read more
