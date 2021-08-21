Trending news headlines in Sitka

Job Opportunity: Operations Apprentice

Love Sitka? Want to learn how the radio works and get paid? Raven Radio seeks an enthusiastic, self-motivated team member to be an apprentice to our Operations Director. KCAW is seeking a part-time Operations Apprentice. This role works directly with Bryan Lovett, our current Operations Director, in order to keep the radio on the air. We’re looking to train someone who is interested in learning more about all the technology we use at KCAW – there are great candidates who might not check all these boxes or who have skills and valuable experiences we haven’t named here. Read more