Trending local news in Libby

Gerald L. Hayes, 74
Gerald L. Hayes, 74, of Libby died Aug. 14, 2021, in Great Falls. He was born March 12, 1947, in Portland, Ore., to Sterling and Mary (Panchot) Hayes. Jerry spent 40 years as a boilermaker welder out of Local Lodge 500 of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers in Portland, Ore. Jerry and his wife moved to Libby 35 years ago so he could enjoy fishing, hunting and camping. He also liked his poker machines and beer. He enjoyed being around his friends and family. Read more
George L Masters, 76
George L. Masters, 76, of Libby, passed away peacefully at the Libby Care Center on Aug. 2, 2021. He was born Nov. 5, 1944, in Scobey to Jim and Hazel Masters. George joined the U.S. Army in 1962 as a medic. He received an honorable discharge in 1964. He married his sweetheart, Bev Dunn, and they later divorced. Read more
Georgianna Adella Dolezal, 87
Georgianna Adella "Peggy" Dolezal, 87, died Aug. 12, 2021, following a rapid decline in her health. Peggy was born Oct. 15, 1933, in Dickinson, N.D., the youngest daughter of Roy and Eyra Boomer. When Peggy was seven, she moved to Troy with her mother and older sister, Eyra Ruth “Patty,”... Read more
Leonard Allen Darsow, 85
On Sept. 1, 2020, Leonard (Len) Allen Darsow, 85, died with his children by his bedside in Gig Harbor, Wash. Len fought a courageous battle with cancer for more than eight years. In the final months of his life, he brought his children, their spouses and his grandchildren together from Washington, California and Alaska to spend some precious time with him. This was a true gift that will always be treasured. Read more
