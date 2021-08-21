Trending local news in Libby

Leonard Allen Darsow, 85

On Sept. 1, 2020, Leonard (Len) Allen Darsow, 85, died with his children by his bedside in Gig Harbor, Wash. Len fought a courageous battle with cancer for more than eight years. In the final months of his life, he brought his children, their spouses and his grandchildren together from Washington, California and Alaska to spend some precious time with him. This was a true gift that will always be treasured. Read more