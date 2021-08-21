Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York, NE

News wrap: Headlines in York

Posted by 
York Dispatch
York Dispatch
 7 days ago

(YORK, NE) Here are today’s top stories from the York area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
York / theindependent.com

York students become Congressman's youth advisory council members

York students become Congressman's youth advisory council members

YORK – Congressman Adrian Smith met last week with the Third District high school students who will serve on his Youth Advisory Council for the 2021-2022 academic school year. Two of those students are Piper Fernau and Austin Phinney of York High School. Other members are Bowdie Fox of Grand... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
York / yorknewstimes.com

Olson, Naber, Hirschfeld will be looked to by their volleyball teammates

Olson, Naber, Hirschfeld will be looked to by their volleyball teammates

YORK - The 2021 high school volleyball season is just around the corner as most York News-Times area teams will see action for the first time on Thursday, August 26. For the next three weeks, the News-Times will break down the best returning volleyball players in the coverage area, based on stats from 2020 and post-season accolades. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
York / theindependent.com

York woman pleads no contest to meth possession, child abuse charge dropped

York woman pleads no contest to meth possession, child abuse charge dropped

YORK – Rachelle Gunhammer, 27, of York, has pleaded no contest to methamphetamine possession in York County District Court. She was also initially charged with committing child abuse negligently – but that was dropped after a probable cause hearing. According to court documents, Gunhammer was on probation and an officer... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
York / yorknewstimes.com

Fire Chief

Fire Chief

The City of York, Nebraska is seeking to hire a motivated professional for the position of Fire Chief. The York Fire Department is a combined department of 13 career and 24 volunteers providing fire protection and emergency medical services to the City of York and York County. The Fire Chief... Read more

Comments / 0

York Dispatch

York Dispatch

York, NE
30
Followers
239
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With York Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York, NE
Government
City
York, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy