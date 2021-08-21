News wrap: Headlines in York
(YORK, NE) Here are today’s top stories from the York area.
York students become Congressman's youth advisory council members
YORK – Congressman Adrian Smith met last week with the Third District high school students who will serve on his Youth Advisory Council for the 2021-2022 academic school year. Two of those students are Piper Fernau and Austin Phinney of York High School. Other members are Bowdie Fox of Grand... Read more
Olson, Naber, Hirschfeld will be looked to by their volleyball teammates
YORK - The 2021 high school volleyball season is just around the corner as most York News-Times area teams will see action for the first time on Thursday, August 26. For the next three weeks, the News-Times will break down the best returning volleyball players in the coverage area, based on stats from 2020 and post-season accolades. Read more
York woman pleads no contest to meth possession, child abuse charge dropped
YORK – Rachelle Gunhammer, 27, of York, has pleaded no contest to methamphetamine possession in York County District Court. She was also initially charged with committing child abuse negligently – but that was dropped after a probable cause hearing. According to court documents, Gunhammer was on probation and an officer... Read more
Fire Chief
The City of York, Nebraska is seeking to hire a motivated professional for the position of Fire Chief. The York Fire Department is a combined department of 13 career and 24 volunteers providing fire protection and emergency medical services to the City of York and York County. The Fire Chief... Read more
