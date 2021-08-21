Cancel
Houghton, MI

News wrap: Headlines in Houghton

Posted by 
Houghton Digest
Houghton Digest
 7 days ago

(HOUGHTON, MI) The news in Houghton never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Houghton area, click here.

Houghton / youtube.com

Governor Gretchen Whitmer continues her U.P. tour

Houghton / uppermichiganssource.com

Campioni Classic teed off Wednesday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Campioni Classic Golf Tournament, organized by Pat’s Foods, took place at the Portage Lake Golf Course Wednesday. 36 teams teed off at the event, which is the Pat’s Foods 11th annual food-bank-fundraiser. Any money raised from the tournament gets divided equally between the ten Pat’s... Read more

Houghton / mininggazette.com

Dealing with grief through works of art

The Omega House in partnership with the Copper Country Community Art Center recognizes that many of our area youth are grieving a variety of losses (death, divorce, isolation, etc.). Some, due to COVID and some due to other life experiences. That is why they would like to support the area’s grieving youth and families. They have developed rock painting kits to recognize and remember a loss. Read more

Houghton / mininggazette.com

Whitmer: No mask mandates planned

HOUGHTON — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer does not plan to require masks in schools, but is not taking the option off the table, she said during her visit to Houghton Wednesday. During a media briefing Wednesday, State Medical Officer Joneigh Khaldun said she had told Whitmer and other state health officials a mask mandate in schools would reduce the spread of COVID-19. Read more

Houghton Digest

Houghton, MI
With Houghton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

