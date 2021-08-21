News wrap: Headlines in Houghton
Governor Gretchen Whitmer continues her U.P. tour
Campioni Classic teed off Wednesday
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Campioni Classic Golf Tournament, organized by Pat’s Foods, took place at the Portage Lake Golf Course Wednesday. 36 teams teed off at the event, which is the Pat’s Foods 11th annual food-bank-fundraiser. Any money raised from the tournament gets divided equally between the ten Pat’s... Read more
Dealing with grief through works of art
The Omega House in partnership with the Copper Country Community Art Center recognizes that many of our area youth are grieving a variety of losses (death, divorce, isolation, etc.). Some, due to COVID and some due to other life experiences. That is why they would like to support the area’s grieving youth and families. They have developed rock painting kits to recognize and remember a loss. Read more
Whitmer: No mask mandates planned
HOUGHTON — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer does not plan to require masks in schools, but is not taking the option off the table, she said during her visit to Houghton Wednesday. During a media briefing Wednesday, State Medical Officer Joneigh Khaldun said she had told Whitmer and other state health officials a mask mandate in schools would reduce the spread of COVID-19. Read more
