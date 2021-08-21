Lewistown news wrap: What’s trending

(LEWISTOWN, MT) What’s going on in Lewistown? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOW

Wed, Aug 18, 2021 - Nightly One Minute Forecast Wed, Aug 18, 2021 - Nightly One Minute Forecast Read more

LOCAL PICK

2021 Ram 2500 Great Falls, Helena, Havre and Lewistown, ID MG681045 Maximum Steel Met. Clear Coat New 2021 Ram 2500 available in Great Falls, Idaho at Lithia CDJR Great Falls. Servicing the Helena, Havre and Lewistown, ID area. https://www.lithiachryslergreatfalls.com/all-inventory/index.htm?search=MG681045&utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA%20Vehicle%20Video%20from%20YouTube 2021 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4x4 Crew Cab 64 Box - Stock#: MG681045 - VIN#: 3C6UR5GL9MG681045 http://www.lithiachryslergreatfalls.com?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA%20Vehicle%20Video%20from%20YouTube For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 888-884-3523 Lithia CDJR Great Falls 4025 10th Ave S Great Falls MT 59405 ======: Heated Leather Seats Moonroof Nav System Bed Liner Turbo Charged Engine 4x4 SAFETY GROUP TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RF. LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP. Longhorn trim Maximum Steel Met. Clear Coat exterior SEE MORE! ======KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats 4x4 Heated Driver Seat Heated Rear Seat Cooled Driver Seat iPod/MP3 Input Onboard Communications System Trailer Hitch Dual Zone A/C Apple CarPlay WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Heated Seats Heated Leather Seats Heated/Cooled Seats. MP3 Player Privacy Glass Keyless Entry Child Safety Locks Steering Wheel Controls. ======OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Diesel Exhaust Brake Supplemental Heater Front Bumper Sight Shields Capless Fuel Fill w/o Discriminator 220 Amp Alternator LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP 17 Speaker harman/kardon Premium Sound Power Deployable Running Boards Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Ramcharger Wireless Charging Pad Radio: Uconnect 12.0 w/Navigation 12 Touchscreen Display SiriusXM w/360L WHEELS: 20 X 8.0 ALUMINUM W/WALNUT POCKETS Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road SAFETY GROUP Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Digital Rearview Mirror Adaptive Steering System ======MORE ABOUT US: Any negative equity amount will be applied toward purchase of sale vehicle. On approved credit. See dealer for details. On select vehicles excludes special clearance vehicles see store for details. Value determined by dealer minus reconditioning cost and/or excessive mileage. Any negative equity will be added toward purchase of sale vehicle. On approved Credit. Trade in vehicle must be within NADA guidelines. Price does not include title license or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details. 4-Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,4x4,6-Speed A/T,A/C,Adaptive Cruise Control,Adjustable Pedals,Adjustable Steering Wheel,AM/FM Stereo,Apple CarPlay,Auto Transmission w/Manual Mode,Auto-Off Headlights,Back-Up Camera,Bed Liner,Blind Spot Monitor,Brake Assist,Bucket Seats,Child Safety Locks,Cooled Driver Seat,Cross-Traffic Alert,Cruise Control,Daytime Running Lights,Diesel,Driver Air Bag,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Driver Lumbar,Driver Vanity Mirror,Dual Zone A/C,Electrochromic rearview mirror,Electronic Stability Control,Fog Lamps,Front Floor Mats,Front Tow Hooks,Full Size Spare Tire,Heated Driver Seat,Heated Mirrors,Heated Rear Seat,Heated Steering Wheel,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Intermittent Wipers,iPod/MP3 Input,Keyless Entry,Lane Keeping Assist,Leather Seats,Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel,Mirror Memory,MP3 Player,Navigation,Onboard Communications System,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Passenger Air Bag,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Passenger Lumbar,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Power Door Locks,Power Driver Mirror,Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Power Steering,Power Windows,Privacy Glass,Rain Sensing Wipers,Rear Defrost,Rear Head Air Bag,Remote Engine Start,Running Boards,Satellite Radio,Seat Memory,Side Head Air Bag,Smart Device Integration,Steering Wheel Controls,Straight 6 Cylinder Engine,Sunroof,Tire Pressure Monitoring System,Tires - Front All-Terrain,Tires - Rear All-Terrain,Trailer Hitch,Trip Computer,Turbocharged,Universal Garage Door Opener,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Vehicle Anti-Theft System,WiFi Hotspot,Woodgrain Interior Trim Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Woman reported missing in Little Belt Mountains found LEWISTOWN, Mont. - The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is sharing tips for recreationists following a successful search and rescue effort of a woman who was lost in the Little Belt Mountains. Gloria Albright was found alive on Aug. 17 by Forest Service Law Enforcement about three miles from where... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE