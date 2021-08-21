Cancel
Caribou, ME

What's up: News headlines in Caribou

 7 days ago

(CARIBOU, ME) What’s going on in Caribou? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Aroostook County day care has lost 23 teachers since the start of the pandemic

Jordyn Rossignol, who owns Miss Jordyn’s Child Care and Preschool in Caribou, has gone through 23 different teachers since the beginning of the pandemic. Although the staff are almost back to previous levels, they are working fewer hours by their own choice. That, coupled with lack of public funding subsidy, is endangering the availability of child care in Aroostook and other counties, Rossignol said. Read more

Crop diversification is creating growth and opportunities for new Caribou farm

Hundreds of seasonal migrant workers come to Maine every year to help harvest crops in more than 50 farms during peak harvest season. Read more

Goughan’s Farm Corn Maze in Caribou Opening This Weekend!

For anyone looking to squeeze in some late summer memories with friends and family can take a trip to Goughan's Farm in Caribou and take on this year's corn maze. The farm announced the opening of the maze on their Facebook page and gave us a look into this year's design. As the post says, Farmer Mark helped the Farmer's Daughters learn more about creating such an amazing piece of art among the crops. Read more

WWII vets honored with tribute flights in 1942 plane over Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine — Gliding high over the fields and houses of Caribou, four World War II veterans took turns flying aboard a 1942 Boeing Stearman on Tuesday afternoon. The youngest people who served in the war are now in their mid-90s, and the flights paid tribute to the Greatest Generation’s sacrifices for the United States. Read more

With Caribou Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

