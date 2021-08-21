Cancel
Rhinelander, WI

Trending local news in Rhinelander

Rhinelander Digest
Rhinelander Digest
 7 days ago

(RHINELANDER, WI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Rhinelander.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Rhinelander area, click here.

Rhinelander

Community Blood Center experiencing 'urgent need' for donations

Community Blood Center experiencing 'urgent need' for donations

Local News Published 08/18/2021 3:28PM, Last Updated 08/18/2021 3:55PM. Rhinelander - People are busier during the summer months, making it difficult to find blood donors. But one donor makes time to donate every eight weeks. To Paul Fiene, it's nothing new. For decades he's been donating blood. It's a family tradition.

Oneida County

Farmers Market vouchers for seniors

Farmers Market vouchers for seniors

Eligible Oneida County residents age 60 and older (55 and older for Native Americans) are encouraged to apply for vouchers worth $25 for use at local certified farmers' markets to purchase fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs. The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Oneida County (ADRC) is distributing...

Rhinelander

Birthday Club Winner 8-19-21

Birthday Club Winner 8-19-21

Birthday Club Winner 8-19-21 Read more

Rhinelander

Wyss competes in triathlon national championships

Wyss competes in triathlon national championships

Rhinelander resident Jayme Wyss recently participated in the USA Triathlon National Championships in Milwaukee. She completed the 1500m swim, 40k bike, and 10k run in a time of 2 hours, 19 minutes and 44 seconds, placing her 9th out of 131 females in the 35-39 age group, and the 49th overall female in a field of 1,216 women.

Rhinelander Digest

Rhinelander Digest

Rhinelander, WI
With Rhinelander Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

