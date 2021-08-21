Florida’s COVID-19 resurgence: State reports 46,571 new cases since Thursday and 53 new deaths

Florida on Saturday reported 46,571 new COVID-19 cases since its last report to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention on Thursday. It also reported an additional 53 deaths.

The 7-day trend of new cases has dipped in the past three days to 20,134 and to 35 for new deaths. However, because the state releases the number of new cases and deaths by the dates they occurred rather than the date they were reported, both numbers are likely higher than what the CDC releases.

The state did not release data on Friday has not adjusted data from previous days since Wednesday.

As of Saturday, 51% of Floridians are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

Here are the latest statistics: