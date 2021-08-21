What's up: News headlines in Point Roberts

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) The news in Point Roberts never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Recreational crabbing season delayed two days Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) delayed starting recreational crab season in Marine Area 7 North, which encompasses Blaine and Point Roberts, two days until Saturday, August 21. The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community requested the state delay the season following the death of Swinomish tribal elder Lorraine Loomis. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Family Days It’s a good thing Family Days happens on two Saturdays in August, because if you missed last Saturday, you will not want to miss this Saturday! Organized by Sheena Durflinger, and supported by local businesses and organizations, Family Days is a fun and entertaining event for all ages. Located at Baker Community Field, 4-8 p.m. There are plenty of activities for the kids, a variety of food, and this Saturday’s entertainment is musician Mike Bell. Read more

LOCAL PICK