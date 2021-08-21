Cancel
Point Roberts, WA

What's up: News headlines in Point Roberts

Point Roberts Journal
Point Roberts Journal
(POINT ROBERTS, WA) The news in Point Roberts never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Point Roberts / allpointbulletin.com

Recreational crabbing season delayed two days

Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) delayed starting recreational crab season in Marine Area 7 North, which encompasses Blaine and Point Roberts, two days until Saturday, August 21. The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community requested the state delay the season following the death of Swinomish tribal elder Lorraine Loomis.

Point Roberts / allpointbulletin.com

Family Days

It's a good thing Family Days happens on two Saturdays in August, because if you missed last Saturday, you will not want to miss this Saturday! Organized by Sheena Durflinger, and supported by local businesses and organizations, Family Days is a fun and entertaining event for all ages. Located at Baker Community Field, 4-8 p.m. There are plenty of activities for the kids, a variety of food, and this Saturday's entertainment is musician Mike Bell.

Point Roberts / mynorthwest.com

Point Roberts loses second tourist season with border closure extension

The extension of the U.S. Border closure to Canadians until at least September 21 wipes away the last hope for border communities to have Canadian visitors for some portion of the summer tourist season. And nowhere is it perhaps more devastating than Point Roberts, which is now going through its second summer without the vast majority of its customer base.

Point Roberts Journal

Point Roberts, WA
With Point Roberts Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

