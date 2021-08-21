Trending news headlines in Clarksdale
Three charged in Clarksdale shooting that killed woman and teen
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Three suspects have been charged in a shooting that left two people dead in Coahoma County, Mississippi. Jerry Seamster, 30, D’Amonte Abrams, 23, and DeAngelo Abrams, 24, are charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. They were arrested Tuesday, August 17. Read more
Clarksdale Water Boil Lifted
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and aldermen seek raise in pay
Mayor George Flaggs Jr. plans to seek a raise for himself and Aldermen Michael Mayfield and Alex Monsour when the Board of Mayor and Aldermen holds its Sept. 2 budget hearing. The 5:30 p.m. hearing will be in the boardroom at the Robert M. Walker Building, 1401 Walnut St. “I’m... Read more
yall get a raise while crime is on the rise what sense does that make.
I do not care if they give themselves a raise.But consider giving us a raise too.Can and will they send out some Stimulus checks from any of the money they were given like California is doing.Some States gave teachers a 1,000 dollars raise.Its only about 55,000 people that live in Vicksvurg,So please,George cut us all a check as well 1,000 for all adults,and what 500 for children? And hold some back for us.if we go in Lockdown again.Another 1,000 for all adults and at least 500 for each child up to 21 years old.All I'm going to do us spend it right back in the community.Before the entire economy collapse.It will help me in my Prepping.The Greatest Depression ever to happen is near at the doors I do believe.
Health Care On The Go Providing Vaccines For The Community - Donisha Branham
