Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksdale, MS

Trending news headlines in Clarksdale

Posted by 
Clarksdale News Flash
Clarksdale News Flash
 7 days ago

(CLARKSDALE, MS) Here are today’s top stories from the Clarksdale area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Clarksdale area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Coahoma County / actionnews5.com

Three charged in Clarksdale shooting that killed woman and teen

Three charged in Clarksdale shooting that killed woman and teen

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Three suspects have been charged in a shooting that left two people dead in Coahoma County, Mississippi. Jerry Seamster, 30, D’Amonte Abrams, 23, and DeAngelo Abrams, 24, are charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. They were arrested Tuesday, August 17. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Clarksdale / youtube.com

Clarksdale Water Boil Lifted

Clarksdale Water Boil Lifted

Visit our website TwinStates.news! Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Vicksburg / vicksburgpost.com

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and aldermen seek raise in pay

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and aldermen seek raise in pay

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. plans to seek a raise for himself and Aldermen Michael Mayfield and Alex Monsour when the Board of Mayor and Aldermen holds its Sept. 2 budget hearing. The 5:30 p.m. hearing will be in the boardroom at the Robert M. Walker Building, 1401 Walnut St. “I’m... Read more

Comments
avatar

yall get a raise while crime is on the rise what sense does that make.

1 like 1 reply

avatar

I do not care if they give themselves a raise.But consider giving us a raise too.Can and will they send out some Stimulus checks from any of the money they were given like California is doing.Some States gave teachers a 1,000 dollars raise.Its only about 55,000 people that live in Vicksvurg,So please,George cut us all a check as well 1,000 for all adults,and what 500 for children? And hold some back for us.if we go in Lockdown again.Another 1,000 for all adults and at least 500 for each child up to 21 years old.All I'm going to do us spend it right back in the community.Before the entire economy collapse.It will help me in my Prepping.The Greatest Depression ever to happen is near at the doors I do believe.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Clarksdale / youtube.com

Health Care On The Go Providing Vaccines For The Community - Donisha Branham

Health Care On The Go Providing Vaccines For The Community - Donisha Branham

Visit our website TwinStates.news! Read more

Comments / 0

Clarksdale News Flash

Clarksdale News Flash

Clarksdale, MS
136
Followers
341
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clarksdale News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksdale, MS
Clarksdale, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy