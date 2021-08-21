Trending local news in Monterey

Cancel
Monterey, VA

Monterey News Watch
Monterey News Watch
 7 days ago

(MONTEREY, VA) The news in Monterey never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Monterey / therecorderonline.com

Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Andrew Knapp

MONTEREY — Kenneth “Kenny” Andrew Knapp, 72, of Monterey, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at the home of his caregiver and cousin with whom he resided. He was born Nov. 23, 1948 in Clifton Forge, a son of the late Ralph Norman and Etta Marie Hevener Knapp. Kenny was... Read more

Highland County / therecorderonline.com

Highland board keeps masks optional despite state order

MONTEREY — The Highland County School Board voted not to follow a public health emergency order issued last week, during a three-hour meeting Thursday. Board chairman Kenny Hodges made a motion not to accept the COVID-19 mitigation policy pro... Read more

Monterey / therecorderonline.com

Highland adult softball league: 3 teams tied with wins

Sons of Pitches player Brian Warner pushes hard to get to first base before Landon Vaught catches the ball. (Photo courtesy Shelley Thomas)MONTEREY — In the continuation of the Aug. 12 games, Sue’s Crew, Trophy Hunters and Strait Liners remain neck and neck in the Highland Recreation Adult Softball League with six wins each. The Sons of Pitches have two wins. First game. Read more

Monterey, VA
With Monterey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

New Orleans, LA
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Military
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

