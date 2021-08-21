Trending local news in Monterey
Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Andrew Knapp
MONTEREY — Kenneth “Kenny” Andrew Knapp, 72, of Monterey, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at the home of his caregiver and cousin with whom he resided. He was born Nov. 23, 1948 in Clifton Forge, a son of the late Ralph Norman and Etta Marie Hevener Knapp. Kenny was... Read more
Highland board keeps masks optional despite state order
MONTEREY — The Highland County School Board voted not to follow a public health emergency order issued last week, during a three-hour meeting Thursday. Board chairman Kenny Hodges made a motion not to accept the COVID-19 mitigation policy pro... Read more
Highland adult softball league: 3 teams tied with wins
Sons of Pitches player Brian Warner pushes hard to get to first base before Landon Vaught catches the ball. (Photo courtesy Shelley Thomas)MONTEREY — In the continuation of the Aug. 12 games, Sue’s Crew, Trophy Hunters and Strait Liners remain neck and neck in the Highland Recreation Adult Softball League with six wins each. The Sons of Pitches have two wins. First game. Read more
