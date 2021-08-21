Cancel
Las Vegas, NM

What's up: News headlines in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Post
Las Vegas Post
(LAS VEGAS, NM) The news in Las Vegas never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Las Vegas / youtube.com

Las Vegas superintendent steps up to clean overgrown weeds on school property

Las Vegas superintendent steps up to clean overgrown weeds on school property Read more

Las Vegas / santafenewmexican.com

A showcase for historic firetrucks

Leo Maestas, city manager of Las Vegas, N.M., looks at a 1937 Seagrave firetruck in the historic E. Romero Hose and Fire Co. building on Bridge Street in Las Vegas. The firetruck has been in storage for more than 40 years and recently was moved to the restored building, which was built in 1882, rebuilt in 1909 and was home to the first volunteer fire department in New Mexico. The firetruck will become part of Las Vegas’ new E. Romero Hose and Fire Museum, showcasing exhibits on firefighting and acequia systems. The museum will open to the public this fall. Read more

Las Vegas / youtube.com

Holy Mass from Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Las Vegas, NM

Powered by Restream https://restream.io/ Read more

Las Vegas / krwg.org

Federal Judge: Felony Deportation Law Unconstitutional

LAS VEGAS — A federal judge in Nevada has issued a ruling with potentially broad implications for U.S. immigration cases. U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno found that a criminal law that dates to 1929 and makes it a felony for a person who has been deported to return to the United States is unconstitutional. Her order issued Wednesday found the law widely known as Section 1326 is based on “racist, nativist roots” and discriminates against Mexican and Latinx people in violation of the equal protection clause of the Fifth Amendment. Read more

With Las Vegas Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

