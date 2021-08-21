What's up: News headlines in Las Vegas
Las Vegas superintendent steps up to clean overgrown weeds on school property
A showcase for historic firetrucks
Leo Maestas, city manager of Las Vegas, N.M., looks at a 1937 Seagrave firetruck in the historic E. Romero Hose and Fire Co. building on Bridge Street in Las Vegas. The firetruck has been in storage for more than 40 years and recently was moved to the restored building, which was built in 1882, rebuilt in 1909 and was home to the first volunteer fire department in New Mexico. The firetruck will become part of Las Vegas’ new E. Romero Hose and Fire Museum, showcasing exhibits on firefighting and acequia systems. The museum will open to the public this fall. Read more
Holy Mass from Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Las Vegas, NM
Federal Judge: Felony Deportation Law Unconstitutional
LAS VEGAS — A federal judge in Nevada has issued a ruling with potentially broad implications for U.S. immigration cases. U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno found that a criminal law that dates to 1929 and makes it a felony for a person who has been deported to return to the United States is unconstitutional. Her order issued Wednesday found the law widely known as Section 1326 is based on “racist, nativist roots” and discriminates against Mexican and Latinx people in violation of the equal protection clause of the Fifth Amendment. Read more
